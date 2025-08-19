PGA Tour releases 2026 schedule: Doral returns; signature series expands

The Blue Monster at Trump National Doral will return to the PGA Tour schedule for the first time in a decade, expanding the circuit’s signature slate to nine tournaments next year.

The Tour announced its 2026 schedule Tuesday with a few significant adjustments, including a return to Doral, which hosted an event between 1962-2016.

The Miami Championship will be played April 30-May 3, replacing the Mexico Open which will be moved to the fall portion of the schedule (yet to be released). Doral’s Blue Monster hosted a LIV Golf event from 2022 through this year.

Continuing with the calendar-year schedule, the new season will begin in Maui with the signature event Sentry, Jan. 8-11. The one notable West Coast swing change is the WM Phoenix Open and the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am swapping places, with the Scottsdale event going first. Pebble will now be followed by fellow signature event The Genesis Invitational, which returns to Riviera Country Club after a one-year absence because of the L.A.-area wildfires.

The Florida swing remains unchanged — with the Cognizant Classic, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Players Championship and Valspar Championship in March — followed by the run-up to the Masters at the Texas Children’s Houston Open and Valero Texas Open.

Between the season’s first two majors, there will be three signature events in four weeks: the RBC Heritage, Miami Championship and Truist Championship (up from two during that stretch in ’25). The Truist will return to Quail Hollow after a one-off at Philadelphia Cricket Cub while Quail hosted the PGA.

The Wanamaker Trophy will be awarded next May at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania, followed by another Texas double in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and the Charles Schwab Challenge. The two had been separated by the PGA in recent years.

The summer schedule is similar to 2025, with the Corales Puntacana now being held opposite The Open and the Rocket Classic moving to late July.

The Wyndham Championship will again be the regular-season finale, leading into the three-event FedExCup playoffs, which will conclude Aug. 30 at the Tour Championship (which appears will have the same format as this year).

Here’s a look at the full schedule (italics = signature event; bold = major championship; * = playoff event):