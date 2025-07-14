 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Womens Gymnastics Practice
2025 U.S. Classic gymnastics: how to watch, field, preview
Greg Sankey
The SEC and Big Ten currently are at a standstill over the College Football Playoff format
The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds and favorites entering the first round at Royal Portrush

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250714.jpg
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250714.jpg
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
nbc_roto_brandonaiyuk_250714.jpg
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Womens Gymnastics Practice
2025 U.S. Classic gymnastics: how to watch, field, preview
Greg Sankey
The SEC and Big Ten currently are at a standstill over the College Football Playoff format
The 153rd Open - Previews_LargeImage_m362757.jpg
The Open 2025: Odds and favorites entering the first round at Royal Portrush

Top Clips

nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250714.jpg
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250714.jpg
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
nbc_roto_brandonaiyuk_250714.jpg
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Roupp, Keith need to be on more fantasy rosters

July 14, 2025 02:58 PM
Eric Samulski breaks down why San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Landen Roupp and Detroit Tigers third baseman Colt Keith both need to be rostered in fantasy baseball leagues.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_shanemcclanahan_250714.jpg
01:41
‘Fantasy ace’ McClanahan nearing return for Rays
nbc_roto_luisgil_250714.jpg
01:23
Yankees’ Gil makes first rehab start
nbc_bte_hrderby_250714.jpg
02:05
Who are best HR Derby bets outside of Raleigh?
nbc_roto_mlbfuturesgame_250711.jpg
01:42
Players to watch in MLB All-Star Futures Game
nbc_roto_bricematthews_250711.jpg
01:34
Will Matthews strike out too much for fantasy?
nbc_roto_pca_250711.jpg
01:22
Crow-Armstrong becoming a ‘true superstar’
nbc_roto_nlcyyoung_250711.jpg
01:54
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award
nbc_roto_kim_250710.jpg
02:01
Kim should settle in as Rays starting shortstop
nbc_roto_bregman_250710.jpg
01:14
Cora: Bregman has ‘good chance’ to return soon
nbc_roto_sengamanaea_250710.jpg
01:45
What Senga, Manaea returns mean for fantasy, Mets
nbc_roto_jaccaglianone_250710.jpg
01:22
Royals’ Caglianone on verge of ‘hot stretch’
nbc_dps_johnsmoltzinterview_250709.jpg
13:08
Smoltz talks transition to golf from baseball
nbc_roto_hoskins_250709.jpg
01:52
Brewers’ Hoskins lands on IL with sprained thumb
nbc_roto_yoshida_250709.jpg
01:47
Yoshida ‘is really valuable’ ahead of season debut
nbc_roto_rafaela_250709.jpg
01:27
Rafaela unlocking power potential with Red Sox
nbc_roto_relieveroftheyear_250709.jpg
01:35
Diaz among best bets for NL Reliever of the Year
nbc_roto_aleastchamps_250709.jpg
01:16
Take advantage of Yankees’ favorable AL East odds
nbc_roto_yudarvish_250708.jpg
01:30
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
nbc_roto_glasnow_250708.jpg
01:43
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
nbc_roto_shelbymiller_250708.jpg
01:37
Time to move on from Miller with forearm strain
camsmithastrosroy.jpg
01:50
Smith ‘a clear bet’ to win AL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_ww_250707.jpg
01:38
Why Henriquez and Gelof are waiver wire targets
nbc_roto_oneill_250707.jpg
01:17
O’Neill’s power makes him rosterable in fantasy
nbc_roto_boyle_250707.jpg
01:36
Rays’ Boyle should be a fantasy add ‘everywhere’
nbc_roto_schmidt_250707.jpg
01:42
Schlittler a ‘wait and see guy’ in Schmidt’s wake
nbc_roto_muncy_250703.jpg
01:50
Hold Muncy if placed on injured list
nbc_roto_ober_250703.jpg
01:30
Morris could take the mound with Ober on IL
nbc_roto_schwellenbach_250703.jpg
01:37
Why it won’t ‘hurt’ to drop Braves’ Schwellenbach
nbc_roto_kershaw_250703.jpg
01:37
Kershaw becomes 20th pitcher to record 3,000 K’s
nbc_roto_kerrycarpenter_250702.jpg
01:23
How Carpenter’s injury impacts Tigers’ DH spot

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jauanjennings_250714.jpg
01:20
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
nbc_roto_najeeharris_250714.jpg
01:22
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
nbc_roto_brandonaiyuk_250714.jpg
01:19
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list
nbc_cyc_btpstage11prev_250714.jpg
02:36
Merlier, Milan are ‘headliners’ of Stage 11
nbc_pft_mailbag_250714.jpg
09:13
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants’ QBs, collusion case latest
nbc_pft_NFLPA_lloydhowell_250714.jpg
12:39
Florio: NFLPA’s Howell statement is ‘predictable’
nbc_golf_wagnerflyover_250714.jpg
07:37
Recreating Lowry’s bunker shot at Portrush No. 1
sirianni.jpg
03:40
Sirianni focused on sustaining success, not repeat
nbc_pft_49ers_jennings_deal_250714.jpg
03:17
Jennings reportedly wants a new deal or a trade
USATSI_26045376_copy.jpg
06:50
Why 30 second-round draft picks remain unsigned
nbc_pft_browns_arrested_rookie_250714.jpg
04:56
Judkins is arrested on domestic battery charge
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
01:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
ClarkeLiveFrom.jpg
15:24
Clarke breaks down strategy at Royal Portrush
oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
nbc_golf_darbonintv_250714.jpg
09:43
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250714.jpg
01:12
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’
nbc_cyc_tdfkussintv_250714.jpg
02:02
Kuss ‘happy’ for teammate Yates after Stage 10 win
nbc_golf_rorydesk_250714.jpg
05:12
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
nbc_cyc_tdfyatesintv_250714.jpg
01:40
Yates ‘was not really expecting’ to win Stage 10
nbc_golf_ireland_250714.jpg
02:17
Notable golf courses of Ireland, Northern Ireland
nbc_golf_ryanpeakeft_250714.jpg
14:27
Ride With Me: The Ryan Peake Story
nbc_cyc_tdfstage10finish_250714.jpg
11:42
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 10 finish
nbc_bte_wnbaimprovedplayer_250714.jpg
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
CMCRoto.jpg
02:32
Is Christian McCaffrey the best bet to win CPOY?
nbc_roto_vikingsfutures_250714(2).jpg
02:14
Evaluating Vikings futures and Super Bowl odds
nbc_roto_openchampionship_250714.jpg
01:59
How to find betting value for The Open
nbc_bte_lynxsky_250714.jpg
01:29
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?
FowlerOpenpreview.jpg
04:41
How will players adjust to Royal Portrush?
oly_wpm_usavbrahl_250714.jpg
11:49
U.S. men’s water polo downs Brazil, 16-7
nbc_golf_lowrypresser_250714.jpg
15:28
Lowry feeling ‘rejuvenated’ heading into The Open