Helsley an 'intriguing' fantasy RP with Orioles

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/211be7b/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5112x2876+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F72%2F30%2F15a4bd9a4a8583045abc05737231%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2188420239
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 1 in the Bahamas
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c284ee7/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4065x2287+0+212/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F43%2Ff8%2F993df7ce49e7976f5fbfbf74c035%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2201296247
Former PGA Tour players, past college standouts highlight PGA Tour Q-School’s second stage
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Jimmy Snuggerud
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident

Top Clips

nbc_dls_rogersdiscuss_251201.jpg
Does Rodgers regret returning for 21st NFL season?
nbc_dls_cookechestnut_251201.jpg
Chestnut accuses Cooke of threatening to kill him
nbc_dls_miamidiscuss_251201.jpg
Laying out why Miami deserves to be in CFP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/211be7b/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5112x2876+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F72%2F30%2F15a4bd9a4a8583045abc05737231%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2188420239
Hero World Challenge 2025: Tee times, how to watch Round 1 in the Bahamas
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/c284ee7/2147483647/strip/false/crop/4065x2287+0+212/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F43%2Ff8%2F993df7ce49e7976f5fbfbf74c035%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2201296247
Former PGA Tour players, past college standouts highlight PGA Tour Q-School’s second stage
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
  • Brentley Romine
    ,
Jimmy Snuggerud
Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident

Top Clips

nbc_dls_rogersdiscuss_251201.jpg
Does Rodgers regret returning for 21st NFL season?
nbc_dls_cookechestnut_251201.jpg
Chestnut accuses Cooke of threatening to kill him
nbc_dls_miamidiscuss_251201.jpg
Laying out why Miami deserves to be in CFP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Helsley an 'intriguing' fantasy RP with Orioles

December 1, 2025 03:16 PM
Eric Samulski shares what he expects from Ryan Helsley in Baltimore after reportedly agreeing to a two-year deal, explaining why he could be a sneaky good fantasy draft pick in 2026.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_gray_251125.jpg
01:49
Fantasy ripple effects from Gray’s trade to Boston
nbc_roto_mlbtrade_251124.jpg
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
nbc_roto_wardtrade_251119.jpg
01:31
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order
nbc_roto_startingpitchers_251103.jpg
02:26
King and other MLB pitchers hitting free agency
nbc_roto_kyletucker_251103.jpg
01:32
Injuries have ‘dulled that shine’ for OF Tucker
nbc_roto_petealonso_251103.jpg
01:48
Alonso vs. Schwarber: Who will get most interest?
nbc_roto_dodgersworldseriesv2_251103.jpg
02:06
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences
nbc_roto_bieber_251029.jpg
02:26
Why Bieber could be a top fantasy pitcher in 2026
nbc_roto_ohtani_251029.jpg
02:24
Ohtani’s Game 4 outing could be a ‘reality check’
nbc_roto_vlad_251029.jpg
02:18
Guerrero Jr.'s fantasy draft stock is on the rise
nbc_roto_okamoto_251022.jpg
01:42
Japanese star Okamoto to pursue career in MLB
nbc_roto_bte_worldseries_251021.jpg
01:54
Blue Jays underdogs vs. Dodgers in World Series
nbc_rwbs_yesavage_251020.jpg
02:10
Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays
nbc_rwbs_ohtaniv2_251020.jpg
02:12
Ohtani Game 4 ‘best individual performance’ ever?
nbc_roto_bregman_251017.jpg
02:35
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
nbc_roto_clementgimenez_251017.jpg
01:58
Clement and Gimenez providing stellar play for TOR
nbc_roto_brewersoffense_251017.jpg
01:56
Brewers offense struggling in postseason
nbc_bte_alcsV2_251017.jpg
01:21
ALCS market is up in the air with series tied
nbc_roto_brewerspitching_251014.jpg
01:59
How will Brewers handle pitching staff in NLCS?
nbc_roto_blakesnell_251014.jpg
02:09
Snell ‘top-five pitcher in the game’ when healthy
nbc_roto_joshnaylor_251014.jpg
02:11
Is Naylor a top first baseman in fantasy for 2026?
nbc_bte_bluejaysmariners_251014.jpg
01:18
Bet on Mariners over Blue Jays in Game 3 of ALCS
nbc_roto_rokisasaki_251009.jpg
02:04
Sasaki is ‘surprise hero’ for Dodgers in playoffs
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_251009.jpg
02:01
Does Judge deserve blame for Yankees losing ALDS?
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_251009.jpg
01:59
Guerrero Jr. shows in ALDS he can win AL MVP award
nbc_bte_nlchampion_251007.jpg
01:42
Dodgers are ‘inevitable’ in race for the NL title
nbc_bte_aldsgame3_251007.jpg
01:25
‘Do or die’ for the Yankees in ALDS Game 3
nbc_roto_rileygreene_251003.jpg
02:10
What should be expected of Greene going forward?
nbc_roto_seiyasuzuki_251003.jpg
02:06
Schiano: Suzuki is an underrated right-hand hitter
nbc_roto_camschlitter_251003.jpg
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026

Latest Clips

nbc_dls_rogersdiscuss_251201.jpg
02:50
Does Rodgers regret returning for 21st NFL season?
nbc_dls_cookechestnut_251201.jpg
01:45
Chestnut accuses Cooke of threatening to kill him
nbc_dls_miamidiscuss_251201.jpg
05:59
Laying out why Miami deserves to be in CFP
flagg.jpg
01:22
Flagg filling the records books in recent games
curry.jpg
01:30
What Steph’s quad injury means for GSW in fantasy
nbc_roto_herbert_251201.jpg
01:51
Herbert is ‘most questionable player’ of the week
nbc_roto_young_251201.jpg
01:20
Is ‘inconsistent’ Young a viable fantasy option?
nbc_roto_mclaurin_251201.jpg
01:27
McLaurin a clear fantasy WR2 after strong return
nbc_roto_robinson_251201.jpg
01:35
Robinson can ‘carry’ fantasy rosters into playoffs
rotogiannis.jpg
01:26
Expect Bucks to be cautious with Giannis’ minutes
jalenwilliams.jpg
01:40
Takeaways from Williams’ season debut for Thunder
nbc_dps_dponlanekiffin_251201.jpg
12:40
Kiffin made move to LSU a ‘public mess’
nbc_gc_fall_future_251201.jpg
05:04
PGA Tour aims to ‘optimize’ schedule changes
nbc_gc_tiger_woods_251201.jpg
02:28
Debating if Woods can play post 50 years old
nbc_nba_quarterfinalpreview_251201.jpg
04:50
NBA Cup 2025 quarterfinal preview and predictions
nbc_nba_askkb_251201.jpg
09:57
How does Spurs offense look when Wemby returns?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorsandss_251201.jpg
07:23
Mahomes, Rice thrive, Lamar struggles in Week 13
nbc_ffhh_keenanallen_251201.jpg
02:20
Which Chargers’ weapons can be started in fantasy?
nbc_ffhh_justinjefferson_251201.jpg
07:25
Should fantasy managers finally bench Jefferson?
nbc_dps_andystaples_251201.jpg
10:01
Latest on Kiffin and coaching carousel
nbc_dps_billcowher_251201.jpg
17:58
Cowher on Steelers’ struggles, NCAA issues, Kiffin
KiffinDPS121.jpg
08:44
Will Kiffin regret move to LSU?
nbc_ffhh_giantspatriots_251201.jpg
01:35
Take Douglas to hit receiving yards over on MNF
nbc_ffhh_ravenscardinals_251201.jpg
07:43
Irving dominates, Egbuka struggles vs. Cardinals
nbc_ffhh_broncoscommanders_251201.jpg
08:49
Fantasy managers should ‘feel good’ about McLaurin
nbc_nba_magic_251201.jpg
04:54
Magic’s defense leading to offensive production
nbc_nba_nbaevolution_251201.jpg
04:21
Discussing the evolution of the NBA across eras
nbc_nba_dkpick6_251201.jpg
04:45
Expect Harden to rack up assists vs. Heat
nbc_nba_lakers_251201.jpg
09:47
Can the Lakers contend at the top of the West?
nbc_ffhh_chubhubbard_251201.jpg
05:59
Can fantasy managers trust Hubbard once again?