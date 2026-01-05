 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Australian Open tune-up tournament in Adelaide
Tyler Mahle
Tyler Mahle finalizes 1-year contract with Giants
Jamie Benn
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn gets stitches after hitting face on ice, likely out for next games

Top Clips

nbc_roto_kazumaokamoto_260105.jpg
Okamoto could be ‘undervalued’ 2026 fantasy asset
nbc_roto_jalensuggs_260105.jpg
Magic’s Suggs out indefinitely with knee injury
nbc_roto_alperen_260105.jpg
No timeline for Rockets big Şengün’s ankle injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic withdraws from the Australian Open tune-up tournament in Adelaide
Tyler Mahle
Tyler Mahle finalizes 1-year contract with Giants
Jamie Benn
Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn gets stitches after hitting face on ice, likely out for next games

Top Clips

nbc_roto_kazumaokamoto_260105.jpg
Okamoto could be ‘undervalued’ 2026 fantasy asset
nbc_roto_jalensuggs_260105.jpg
Magic’s Suggs out indefinitely with knee injury
nbc_roto_alperen_260105.jpg
No timeline for Rockets big Şengün’s ankle injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Astros' Imai could exceed expectations in 2026

January 5, 2026 04:43 PM
Eric Samulski expects Tatsuya Imai to be a "really solid" add for the Houston Astros, where a strong pitch mix could lead him to "outproduce" his contract in his very first MLB season.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_kazumaokamoto_260105.jpg
01:34
Okamoto could be ‘undervalued’ 2026 fantasy asset
nbc_roto_peterfairbanks_251229.jpg
01:37
Marlins’ Fairbanks a ‘top 15' closer in fantasy
nbc_roto_tylersoderstrom_251229.jpg
01:43
Soderstrom a ‘solid’ fantasy pick in middle rounds
nbc_roto_contreras_251222.jpg
02:22
Red Sox land first baseman Contreas from Cardinals
nbc_roto_murakami_251222.jpg
02:04
Murakami has to improve on ‘contact issues’ in MLB
nbc_roto_pirates_251212.jpg
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
nbc_roto_reliefpitchers_251212.jpg
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
nbc_roto_bluejays_251212.jpg
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
nbc_roto_alonso_251210.jpg
02:01
Fallout of Alonso’s reported signing with BAL
nbc_roto_schwarber_251209.jpg
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
nbc_roto_diaz_251209.jpg
01:53
Ranking Díaz in fantasy after joining Dodgers
nbc_roto_nymwilliams_251202.jpg
01:50
What Williams’ deal means for Mets’ bullpen plans
nbc_roto_helsley_251201.jpg
01:45
Helsley an ‘intriguing’ fantasy RP with Orioles
nbc_roto_gray_251125.jpg
01:49
Fantasy ripple effects from Gray’s trade to Boston
nbc_roto_mlbtrade_251124.jpg
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
nbc_roto_wardtrade_251119.jpg
01:31
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order
nbc_roto_startingpitchers_251103.jpg
02:26
King and other MLB pitchers hitting free agency
nbc_roto_kyletucker_251103.jpg
01:32
Injuries have ‘dulled that shine’ for OF Tucker
nbc_roto_petealonso_251103.jpg
01:48
Alonso vs. Schwarber: Who will get most interest?
nbc_roto_dodgersworldseriesv2_251103.jpg
02:06
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences
nbc_roto_bieber_251029.jpg
02:26
Why Bieber could be a top fantasy pitcher in 2026
nbc_roto_ohtani_251029.jpg
02:24
Ohtani’s Game 4 outing could be a ‘reality check’
nbc_roto_vlad_251029.jpg
02:18
Guerrero Jr.'s fantasy draft stock is on the rise
nbc_roto_okamoto_251022.jpg
01:42
Japanese star Okamoto to pursue career in MLB
nbc_roto_bte_worldseries_251021.jpg
01:54
Blue Jays underdogs vs. Dodgers in World Series
nbc_rwbs_yesavage_251020.jpg
02:10
Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays
nbc_rwbs_ohtaniv2_251020.jpg
02:12
Ohtani Game 4 ‘best individual performance’ ever?
nbc_roto_bregman_251017.jpg
02:35
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
nbc_roto_clementgimenez_251017.jpg
01:58
Clement and Gimenez providing stellar play for TOR
nbc_roto_brewersoffense_251017.jpg
01:56
Brewers offense struggling in postseason

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jalensuggs_260105.jpg
01:29
Magic’s Suggs out indefinitely with knee injury
nbc_roto_alperen_260105.jpg
01:22
No timeline for Rockets big Şengün’s ankle injury
nbc_roto_jalenduren_260105.jpg
01:24
Implications of Pistons’ injuries to Duren, Harris
nbc_roto_raheemmorrisv2_260105.jpg
01:20
Falcons have intriguing offense for next HC
nbc_wnba_currysneakerfa_260105.jpg
12:42
Curry ‘showing love’ by wearing WNBA star’s shoes
nbc_wnba_unrivaled_260105.jpg
19:34
Unpacking Collier’s injury, Unrivaled predictions
stefanski_thumb.jpg
01:29
Browns’ Stefanski will be one of the hottest names
nbc_roto_jonathangannon_260105.jpg
01:23
Cardinals need a ‘savior hire’ after firing Gannon
nbc_roto_petecarroll_260105.jpg
01:25
Las Vegas Raiders job an ‘opening with potential’
JAGS.jpg
05:48
Lawrence finally is a ‘franchise QB’ for Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_lionsbears_260105.jpg
03:51
Bears’ Loveland a rapid fantasy TE riser for 2026
nbc_ffhh_headcoachfirings_260105.jpg
02:55
Stefanski makes ‘a lot of sense’ for Giants, Dart
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260105.jpg
02:27
Eagles, Jags, Seahawks lead NFL playoff futures
nbc_ffhh_cowboysgiants_260105.jpg
05:00
Dart ‘fantastic’ as rookie despite Giants’ issues
nbc_ffhh_dolphinspatriots_260105.jpg
02:29
Stevenson ‘not going away’ in Patriots’ backfield
nbc_ffhh_staffordmvp_260105.jpg
03:50
Where Rams’ Stafford, Pats’ Maye sit in MVP race
nbc_enjoy_dpoyknicks_260105.jpg
04:44
Gobert again a top-line NBA defender, DPOY option
nbc_enjoy_suns_260105.jpg
09:55
Suns are defying expectations with playoff spot
nbc_pftpm_cardsgannon_260105.jpg
05:06
Why didn’t Cardinals fire Gannon during season?
nbc_pftpm_bengalstaylor_260105.jpg
04:42
What does Taylor’s return mean for Burrow?
nbc_pftpm_giantsschoen_260105.jpg
01:33
Giants sticking with Schoen as general manager
nbc_enjoy_celtics_260105.jpg
09:18
Brown balling for Celtics with Tatum out
nbc_pftpm_russellnews_260105.jpg
05:46
Wilson reveals he had undisclosed hamstring tear
nbc_pftpm_carrollnews_260105.jpg
07:01
Carroll ‘had to go’ after disastrous season
nbc_ffhh_cardinals_260105.jpg
04:51
Buy or sell Cardinals’ Wilson in fantasy for 2026?
nbc_w2rc_dakars2_260105.jpg
30:15
Dakar Rally 2026 HLs: Stage 2 Yanbu to Alula
nbc_enjoy_draftkings_260105.jpg
04:48
Warriors’ Curry among best bets for NBA Monday
nbc_enjoy_sixers_260105.jpg
10:00
76ers are a real contender in Eastern conference
nbc_ffhh_derrickhenry_260105.jpg
03:33
Henry’s longevity is ‘completely unprecedented’
nbc_enjoy_65game_260105.jpg
08:36
Does the NBA’s 65-game rule need to be changed?