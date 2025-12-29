 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dante Moore
Lone loss sparked Dante Moore and Oregon toward College Football Playoff run
Ole Miss Georgia
Ole Miss defense looks to redeem a humiliating showing against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Berry’s Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2026

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mannixonclippers_251229.jpg
Kawhi, Clippers finally showing ‘signs of life’
nbc_roto_lutherburden_251229.jpg
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
nbc_roto_cmc_251229.jpg
Is 49ers’ McCaffrey the all-time best fantasy RB?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dante Moore
Lone loss sparked Dante Moore and Oregon toward College Football Playoff run
Ole Miss Georgia
Ole Miss defense looks to redeem a humiliating showing against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals
Matthew Berry’s Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2026

Top Clips

nbc_nba_mannixonclippers_251229.jpg
Kawhi, Clippers finally showing ‘signs of life’
nbc_roto_lutherburden_251229.jpg
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
nbc_roto_cmc_251229.jpg
Is 49ers’ McCaffrey the all-time best fantasy RB?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Marlins' Fairbanks a 'top 15' closer in fantasy

December 29, 2025 02:43 PM
Eric Samulski analyzes Pete Fairbanks' decision to sign with the Miami Marlins as a free agent, detailing how the move makes him a top 15 closer in fantasy baseball.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_tylersoderstrom_251229.jpg
01:43
Soderstrom a ‘solid’ fantasy pick in middle rounds
nbc_roto_contreras_251222.jpg
02:22
Red Sox land first baseman Contreas from Cardinals
nbc_roto_murakami_251222.jpg
02:04
Murakami has to improve on ‘contact issues’ in MLB
nbc_roto_pirates_251212.jpg
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
nbc_roto_reliefpitchers_251212.jpg
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
nbc_roto_bluejays_251212.jpg
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
nbc_roto_alonso_251210.jpg
02:01
Fallout of Alonso’s reported signing with BAL
nbc_roto_schwarber_251209.jpg
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
nbc_roto_diaz_251209.jpg
01:53
Ranking Díaz in fantasy after joining Dodgers
nbc_roto_nymwilliams_251202.jpg
01:50
What Williams’ deal means for Mets’ bullpen plans
nbc_roto_helsley_251201.jpg
01:45
Helsley an ‘intriguing’ fantasy RP with Orioles
nbc_roto_gray_251125.jpg
01:49
Fantasy ripple effects from Gray’s trade to Boston
nbc_roto_mlbtrade_251124.jpg
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
nbc_roto_wardtrade_251119.jpg
01:31
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order
nbc_roto_startingpitchers_251103.jpg
02:26
King and other MLB pitchers hitting free agency
nbc_roto_kyletucker_251103.jpg
01:32
Injuries have ‘dulled that shine’ for OF Tucker
nbc_roto_petealonso_251103.jpg
01:48
Alonso vs. Schwarber: Who will get most interest?
nbc_roto_dodgersworldseriesv2_251103.jpg
02:06
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences
nbc_roto_bieber_251029.jpg
02:26
Why Bieber could be a top fantasy pitcher in 2026
nbc_roto_ohtani_251029.jpg
02:24
Ohtani’s Game 4 outing could be a ‘reality check’
nbc_roto_vlad_251029.jpg
02:18
Guerrero Jr.'s fantasy draft stock is on the rise
nbc_roto_okamoto_251022.jpg
01:42
Japanese star Okamoto to pursue career in MLB
nbc_roto_bte_worldseries_251021.jpg
01:54
Blue Jays underdogs vs. Dodgers in World Series
nbc_rwbs_yesavage_251020.jpg
02:10
Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays
nbc_rwbs_ohtaniv2_251020.jpg
02:12
Ohtani Game 4 ‘best individual performance’ ever?
nbc_roto_bregman_251017.jpg
02:35
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
nbc_roto_clementgimenez_251017.jpg
01:58
Clement and Gimenez providing stellar play for TOR
nbc_roto_brewersoffense_251017.jpg
01:56
Brewers offense struggling in postseason
nbc_bte_alcsV2_251017.jpg
01:21
ALCS market is up in the air with series tied
nbc_roto_brewerspitching_251014.jpg
01:59
How will Brewers handle pitching staff in NLCS?

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_mannixonclippers_251229.jpg
02:37
Kawhi, Clippers finally showing ‘signs of life’
nbc_roto_lutherburden_251229.jpg
01:37
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
nbc_roto_cmc_251229.jpg
01:24
Is 49ers’ McCaffrey the all-time best fantasy RB?
nbc_roto_treymcbride_251229.jpg
01:38
McBride to have ‘strong performance’ in Week 18
nbc_roto_derrickhenry_251229.jpg
01:24
Expect Ravens to feed Henry vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_drakemaye_251229.jpg
01:34
Can Maye catch Stafford in MVP race?
nbc_roto_kawhi_251229.jpg
01:36
Kawhi scores career-high 55 points vs. Pistons
nbc_roto_scottiebarnes_251229.jpg
01:30
Barnes records historic triple-double vs. Warriors
nbc_roto_giannisV2_251229.jpg
01:35
Giannis scores 29 points in return vs. Bulls
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251229.jpg
02:45
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
nbc_nba_ask_KB_251229.jpg
09:55
Do Jokic and Murray rank in all-time Top 10 duos?
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriorssundayscaries_251229.jpg
06:23
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win
nbc_nba_small_ball_nye_251229.jpg
09:31
Time for Fernandez to create ‘fun’ Nets team
nbc_ffhh_drakemaye_251229.jpg
03:59
Patriots’ Maye shines again with 5 TDs vs. Jets
nbc_rtf_cottonbowl_251219.jpg
12:08
Can Miami hang with Ohio State in CFP?
nbc_rtf_sugarbowl_251229.jpg
06:27
Ole Miss looks for revenge against Georgia
nbc_rtf_bowlgametakewaysv2_251229.jpg
10:47
Counting the best moments from bowl season
nbc_rtf_rosebowl_251229.jpg
08:47
Indiana vs. Alabama boasts ‘awesome’ narratives
cfp_quarters_thumb.jpg
05:26
Predicting the CFP quarterfinal results
nbc_rtf_orangebowl_251229.jpg
07:23
Oregon vs. Texas Tech is ‘strength on strength’
nbc_ffhh_cardinalsbengals_251229.jpg
08:08
Can McBride be a first round fantasy pick in 2026?
nbc_ffhh_jagscolts_251229.jpg
03:08
JAC’s Washington cemented as a real fantasy option
nbc_nba_mpj_dk_promo_251229.jpg
04:30
Take the over on Porter Jr.'s total points vs. GS
nbc_bte_mavsblazers_251229.jpg
02:19
Why under could be best bet for DAL vs. POR
nbc_nba_nye_more_251229.jpg
09:56
Should LAL go after another star player in 2026?
nbc_ffhh_bearspasscatchers_251229.jpg
05:06
Outlook of Bears pass catchers for fantasy in 2026
nbc_bte_cavsspurs_251229.jpg
02:20
Can struggling Cavaliers knock off Spurs?
nbc_ffhh_billseagles_251229.jpg
07:02
Bills, Eagles offenses both struggle in matchup
nbc_nba_enjoy_basketball_nye_251229.jpg
08:58
Do Wizards need more vets to reach ‘next level’?
nbc_ffhh_49ers_251229.jpg
06:37
Purdy the MVP of the fantasy football playoffs