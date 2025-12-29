Marlins' Fairbanks a 'top 15' closer in fantasy

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Lone loss sparked Dante Moore and Oregon toward College Football Playoff run
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ole Miss defense looks to redeem a humiliating showing against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2026
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top Clips
Kawhi, Clippers finally showing ‘signs of life’
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
Is 49ers’ McCaffrey the all-time best fantasy RB?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Lone loss sparked Dante Moore and Oregon toward College Football Playoff run
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ole Miss defense looks to redeem a humiliating showing against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Berry’s Way, Way, Way Too Early Top 50 for 2026
Matthew Berry
,
Matthew Berry
,
Top Clips
Kawhi, Clippers finally showing ‘signs of life’
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
Is 49ers’ McCaffrey the all-time best fantasy RB?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Marlins' Fairbanks a 'top 15' closer in fantasy
December 29, 2025 02:43 PM
Eric Samulski analyzes Pete Fairbanks' decision to sign with the Miami Marlins as a free agent, detailing how the move makes him a top 15 closer in fantasy baseball.
Related Videos
01:43
Soderstrom a ‘solid’ fantasy pick in middle rounds
02:22
Red Sox land first baseman Contreas from Cardinals
02:04
Murakami has to improve on ‘contact issues’ in MLB
02:03
Will Pirates make more moves this offseason?
01:57
Is Finnegan or Suárez better option in fantasy?
02:06
Can Cease be ace, Bieber stay healthy for Toronto?
02:01
Fallout of Alonso’s reported signing with BAL
01:33
Schwarber remains elite power source with new deal
01:53
Ranking Díaz in fantasy after joining Dodgers
01:50
What Williams’ deal means for Mets’ bullpen plans
01:45
Helsley an ‘intriguing’ fantasy RP with Orioles
01:49
Fantasy ripple effects from Gray’s trade to Boston
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
01:31
Ward ‘could be a good fit’ for Orioles order
02:26
King and other MLB pitchers hitting free agency
01:32
Injuries have ‘dulled that shine’ for OF Tucker
01:48
Alonso vs. Schwarber: Who will get most interest?
02:06
How LAD-TOR World Series ‘captivated’ audiences
02:26
Why Bieber could be a top fantasy pitcher in 2026
02:24
Ohtani’s Game 4 outing could be a ‘reality check’
02:18
Guerrero Jr.'s fantasy draft stock is on the rise
01:42
Japanese star Okamoto to pursue career in MLB
01:54
Blue Jays underdogs vs. Dodgers in World Series
02:10
Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays
02:12
Ohtani Game 4 ‘best individual performance’ ever?
02:35
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
01:58
Clement and Gimenez providing stellar play for TOR
01:56
Brewers offense struggling in postseason
01:21
ALCS market is up in the air with series tied
01:59
How will Brewers handle pitching staff in NLCS?
Latest Clips
02:37
Kawhi, Clippers finally showing ‘signs of life’
01:37
Burden III was huge in fantasy championships
01:24
Is 49ers’ McCaffrey the all-time best fantasy RB?
01:38
McBride to have ‘strong performance’ in Week 18
01:24
Expect Ravens to feed Henry vs. Steelers
01:34
Can Maye catch Stafford in MVP race?
01:36
Kawhi scores career-high 55 points vs. Pistons
01:30
Barnes records historic triple-double vs. Warriors
01:35
Giannis scores 29 points in return vs. Bulls
02:45
Best bets for MNF as Rams take on Falcons
09:55
Do Jokic and Murray rank in all-time Top 10 duos?
06:23
Weekend Warriors: Henry runs over Packers in win
09:31
Time for Fernandez to create ‘fun’ Nets team
03:59
Patriots’ Maye shines again with 5 TDs vs. Jets
12:08
Can Miami hang with Ohio State in CFP?
06:27
Ole Miss looks for revenge against Georgia
10:47
Counting the best moments from bowl season
08:47
Indiana vs. Alabama boasts ‘awesome’ narratives
05:26
Predicting the CFP quarterfinal results
07:23
Oregon vs. Texas Tech is ‘strength on strength’
08:08
Can McBride be a first round fantasy pick in 2026?
03:08
JAC’s Washington cemented as a real fantasy option
04:30
Take the over on Porter Jr.'s total points vs. GS
02:19
Why under could be best bet for DAL vs. POR
09:56
Should LAL go after another star player in 2026?
05:06
Outlook of Bears pass catchers for fantasy in 2026
02:20
Can struggling Cavaliers knock off Spurs?
07:02
Bills, Eagles offenses both struggle in matchup
08:58
Do Wizards need more vets to reach ‘next level’?
06:37
Purdy the MVP of the fantasy football playoffs
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue