Clement and Gimenez providing stellar play for TOR

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 2 Miami (FL) vs. Louisville prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
NFL 2025 Week 7 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Dak Prescott eyes elite fantasy status
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Justin Barcia, GasGas part, opening the way for Troy Lee Designs’ switch to Ducati
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
Cardinals’ Murray may miss Week 7 vs. Packers
Kittle ‘fully plans’ to play on SNF
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
No. 2 Miami (FL) vs. Louisville prediction: Updated odds, expert picks, team and player news, trends, stats
Eric Froton
,
+1 More
Eric Froton
,
Rotoworld Bet Staff
,
NFL 2025 Week 7 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Dak Prescott eyes elite fantasy status
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Kyle Dvorchak
,
Justin Barcia, GasGas part, opening the way for Troy Lee Designs’ switch to Ducati
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
Cardinals’ Murray may miss Week 7 vs. Packers
Kittle ‘fully plans’ to play on SNF
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Clement and Gimenez providing stellar play for TOR
October 17, 2025 03:40 PM
With Ernie Clement and Andres Gimenez providing big time hits for the Toronto Blue Jays lineup, Eric Samulski and James Schiano break down the breakout from these two infielders.
Related Videos
02:35
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
01:56
Brewers offense struggling in postseason
01:21
ALCS market is up in the air with series tied
01:59
How will Brewers handle pitching staff in NLCS?
02:09
Snell ‘top-five pitcher in the game’ when healthy
02:11
Is Naylor a top first baseman in fantasy for 2026?
01:18
Bet on Mariners over Blue Jays in Game 3 of ALCS
02:04
Sasaki is ‘surprise hero’ for Dodgers in playoffs
02:01
Does Judge deserve blame for Yankees losing ALDS?
01:59
Guerrero Jr. shows in ALDS he can win AL MVP award
01:42
Dodgers are ‘inevitable’ in race for the NL title
01:25
‘Do or die’ for the Yankees in ALDS Game 3
02:10
What should be expected of Greene going forward?
02:06
Schiano: Suzuki is an underrated right-hand hitter
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
01:23
Best bets for Cubs-Brewers in Division Series
01:21
Do Tigers have chance of beating Mariners in ALDS?
01:25
Bet on Yankees to take down Blue Jays in ALDS
02:12
Early best bets in Dodgers-Phillies playoff series
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
01:18
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up
01:35
Skenes on track for ‘historically great’ career
01:30
How valuable will Braves’ Albies be going forward?
01:33
Guardians’ C. Smith on fire to end the season
01:18
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
Latest Clips
01:36
Cardinals’ Murray may miss Week 7 vs. Packers
01:18
Kittle ‘fully plans’ to play on SNF
01:25
Steelers’ Rodgers in QB2 mix for superflex leagues
04:11
Thomas helping children with prosthetic devices
02:55
McIlroy overcomes slow start in DPW India, Rd. 2
05:45
Levito third after short program at GP France
04:44
Bucs’ Evans among lineup questions for NFL Week 7
01:36
Analyzing win totals in Southeast Division
01:46
Analyzing win totals in Southwest Division
03:44
Nix ‘hasn’t looked good’ so far in Broncos offense
02:07
Jags WR Hunter yards a prop bet for NFL Week 7
06:15
Atwell, Shepard in line for FLEX production
01:12
Warren a ‘top-15 running back’ the rest of season
01:15
Not worried about Metcalf production for Steelers
01:58
Brown does not have favorable path in CIN offense
09:48
Flacco can support both Bengals wide receivers
02:28
Cignetti’s extension a huge step for Indiana
01:35
Panthers ML, Gabriel prop lead Week 7 best bets
02:15
Inside the history of Notre Dame vs. USC rivalry
02:02
Analyzing win totals in Northwest Division
01:58
LAC covering spread vs. IND among Week 7 best bets
02:14
SEA vs. HOU may be ‘ugly’ defensive battle on MNF
03:26
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
10:17
Bettis discusses his experience in ND vs. USC
03:11
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7
09:53
Why Parsons chose now to speak about player safety
03:15
Fleetwood on bounce back round 2 performance
08:16
Exploring Parsons’ comments on NFL officials
02:08
Buy or sell: NFC Playoff Teams
04:00
Vrabel downplays first return to TEN since firing
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue