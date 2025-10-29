 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
Vikings at Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
coynehh.jpg
All roads lead home for Olympic hockey player Kendall Coyne Schofield
MLB: Wildcard-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
2025 MLB Free Agency Guide: Top players, key dates, qualifying offers, how it works
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_boston_251029.jpg
Boston wins with physical prowess and football IQ
nbc_golf_gt_lamprechtintv_251029.jpg
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Why Bieber could be a top fantasy pitcher in 2026

October 29, 2025 03:00 PM
Eric Samulski and James Schiano chat about Shane Bieber being fully healthy, his World Series performance, and if this run of form will carry into 2026.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_ohtani_251029.jpg
02:24
Ohtani’s Game 4 outing could be a ‘reality check’
nbc_roto_vlad_251029.jpg
02:18
Guerrero Jr.'s fantasy draft stock is on the rise
nbc_roto_okamoto_251022.jpg
01:42
Japanese star Okamoto to pursue career in MLB
nbc_roto_bte_worldseries_251021.jpg
01:54
Blue Jays underdogs vs. Dodgers in World Series
nbc_rwbs_yesavage_251020.jpg
02:10
Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays
nbc_rwbs_ohtaniv2_251020.jpg
02:12
Ohtani Game 4 ‘best individual performance’ ever?
nbc_roto_bregman_251017.jpg
02:35
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
nbc_roto_clementgimenez_251017.jpg
01:58
Clement and Gimenez providing stellar play for TOR
nbc_roto_brewersoffense_251017.jpg
01:56
Brewers offense struggling in postseason
nbc_bte_alcsV2_251017.jpg
01:21
ALCS market is up in the air with series tied
nbc_roto_brewerspitching_251014.jpg
01:59
How will Brewers handle pitching staff in NLCS?
nbc_roto_blakesnell_251014.jpg
02:09
Snell ‘top-five pitcher in the game’ when healthy
nbc_roto_joshnaylor_251014.jpg
02:11
Is Naylor a top first baseman in fantasy for 2026?
nbc_bte_bluejaysmariners_251014.jpg
01:18
Bet on Mariners over Blue Jays in Game 3 of ALCS
nbc_roto_rokisasaki_251009.jpg
02:04
Sasaki is ‘surprise hero’ for Dodgers in playoffs
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_251009.jpg
02:01
Does Judge deserve blame for Yankees losing ALDS?
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_251009.jpg
01:59
Guerrero Jr. shows in ALDS he can win AL MVP award
nbc_bte_nlchampion_251007.jpg
01:42
Dodgers are ‘inevitable’ in race for the NL title
nbc_bte_aldsgame3_251007.jpg
01:25
‘Do or die’ for the Yankees in ALDS Game 3
nbc_roto_rileygreene_251003.jpg
02:10
What should be expected of Greene going forward?
nbc_roto_seiyasuzuki_251003.jpg
02:06
Schiano: Suzuki is an underrated right-hand hitter
nbc_roto_camschlitter_251003.jpg
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
nbc_roto_btebrewerscubsv2_251003.jpg
01:23
Best bets for Cubs-Brewers in Division Series
nbc_roto_btemarinerstigers_251003.jpg
01:21
Do Tigers have chance of beating Mariners in ALDS?
nbc_roto_bteyankeesbluejays_251003.jpg
01:25
Bet on Yankees to take down Blue Jays in ALDS
nbc_roto_btenlds_251002.jpg
02:12
Early best bets in Dodgers-Phillies playoff series
nbc_bte_nlchamps_250930.jpg
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
nbc_bte_wschamps_250930.jpg
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
nbc_roto_lindor_250926.jpg
01:18
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250926.jpg
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up

Latest Clips

nbc_pft_dejeanclip_251029.jpg
04:18
What DeJean has learned from Fangio with Eagles
sales_cfb_big10_filmbreakdown_boston_251029.jpg
02:17
Boston wins with physical prowess and football IQ
nbc_golf_gt_lamprechtintv_251029.jpg
10:07
Lamprecht looks forward to everything on PGA Tour
nbc_roto_miller_251029.jpg
01:27
Hornets’ Miller seeking second opinion on shoulder
nbc_roto_giannis_251029.jpg
01:44
Giannis ‘utterly unstoppable’ vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_sarr_251029.jpg
01:32
Wizards’ Sarr ‘should be added’ in fantasy leagues
nbc_golf_gt_kaufmanintv_251029.jpg
09:44
Kaufman’s journey from cancer survivor to Q-School
nbc_golf_eastlaketrophypresenation_251029.jpg
02:16
Oregon, Florida stand tall at East Lake Cup
nbc_golf_gcpod_tourcutthroat_251029.jpg
08:24
Would PGA Tour benefit from being more cutthroat?
nbc_cbb_nebhoibergint_251029.jpg
07:32
Hoiberg’s Nebraska journey about adversity, family
nbc_cbb_wassprinkleint_251029.jpg
06:43
Sprinkle, Washington know Big Ten challenges now
nbc_ffhh_backtofutures_251029.jpg
04:52
Seahawks, Hutchinson CPOY among NFL Week 9 futures
nbc_ffhh_tightends_251029.jpg
07:06
Time to move on entirely from Andrews in fantasy
marv_291025.jpg
07:07
Harrison Jr., Diggs have too much upside to bench
nbc_nba_christianandersenintv_251029.jpg
17:54
Anderson: Texas Tech is ‘tailor made’ for success
nbc_dps_dodgersevilempire_251029.jpg
09:25
Are the Dodgers the MLB’s ‘evil empire?’
nbc_ffhh_rbblinddates_251029.jpg
11:31
Vidal getting ‘RB1 usage’ after Hampton injury
nbc_ffhh_wrblinddates_251029.jpg
04:09
‘Better times ahead’ for Flowers in fantasy
pacheco_291025.jpg
02:45
Hunt, Smith worth rostering amid Pacheco injury
nbc_ffhh_rbopenclose_251029.jpg
10:20
Fire up Etienne, Dowdle for fantasy in Week 9
goff_291025.jpg
02:48
Goff a ‘low-end QB2' in fantasy rest of season
nbc_nba_tdupdkpick6_251029.jpg
04:38
Banchero, Magic ‘due’ for big performance
nbc_nba_tdupsegment2_251029.jpg
09:58
Flagg’s misfit role and more early overreactions
nbc_nba_tdupsegment1_251029.jpg
09:45
NBA overreactions: Spurs arrive, Maxey thrives
nbc_bte_week10_251029.jpg
02:22
CFB Week 10 best bets: UMD WR Farooq, UM total
nbc_bte_oklahomaten_251029.jpg
02:22
Tennessee could have a ‘big night’ vs. Oklahoma
nbc_bte_pennstateohiostate_251029.jpg
01:55
Dalzell can’t back Penn State vs. Ohio State
nbc_bte_georgiaflorida_251029.jpg
02:10
Don’t sleep on Florida’s Lagway vs. Georgia
Dylan_Raiola_102925.jpg
01:57
Raiola’s under for rush yards vs. USC a ‘gift’
nbc_pft_rbsurgewk8v3_251029.jpg
05:40
Taylor, Cook, Barkley reestablish RB value