Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Jason Anderson sits on dirt moving equipment cropped.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 15: Jason Anderson
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_03.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released October 22
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
How to watch Cup of China: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Chock/Bates in figure skating Grand Prix

Top Clips

nbc_roto_devontasmithv3_251020.jpg
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
nbc_roto_jayden_251020.jpg
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
nbc_roto_bonix_251020.jpg
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Jason Anderson sits on dirt moving equipment cropped.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 15: Jason Anderson
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_03.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released October 22
Madison Chock, Evan Bates
How to watch Cup of China: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Chock/Bates in figure skating Grand Prix

Top Clips

nbc_roto_devontasmithv3_251020.jpg
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
nbc_roto_jayden_251020.jpg
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
nbc_roto_bonix_251020.jpg
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays

October 20, 2025 04:40 PM
After the Toronto Blue Jays forced a game seven in the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, Eric Samulski and James Schiano credit pitcher Trey Yesevage for playing a huge part of the win.

Related Videos

nbc_rwbs_ohtaniv2_251020.jpg
02:12
Ohtani Game 4 ‘best individual performance’ ever?
nbc_roto_bregman_251017.jpg
02:35
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
nbc_roto_clementgimenez_251017.jpg
01:58
Clement and Gimenez providing stellar play for TOR
nbc_roto_brewersoffense_251017.jpg
01:56
Brewers offense struggling in postseason
nbc_bte_alcsV2_251017.jpg
01:21
ALCS market is up in the air with series tied
nbc_roto_brewerspitching_251014.jpg
01:59
How will Brewers handle pitching staff in NLCS?
nbc_roto_blakesnell_251014.jpg
02:09
Snell ‘top-five pitcher in the game’ when healthy
nbc_roto_joshnaylor_251014.jpg
02:11
Is Naylor a top first baseman in fantasy for 2026?
nbc_bte_bluejaysmariners_251014.jpg
01:18
Bet on Mariners over Blue Jays in Game 3 of ALCS
nbc_roto_rokisasaki_251009.jpg
02:04
Sasaki is ‘surprise hero’ for Dodgers in playoffs
nbc_roto_aaronjudge_251009.jpg
02:01
Does Judge deserve blame for Yankees losing ALDS?
nbc_roto_vladguerrero_251009.jpg
01:59
Guerrero Jr. shows in ALDS he can win AL MVP award
nbc_bte_nlchampion_251007.jpg
01:42
Dodgers are ‘inevitable’ in race for the NL title
nbc_bte_aldsgame3_251007.jpg
01:25
‘Do or die’ for the Yankees in ALDS Game 3
nbc_roto_rileygreene_251003.jpg
02:10
What should be expected of Greene going forward?
nbc_roto_seiyasuzuki_251003.jpg
02:06
Schiano: Suzuki is an underrated right-hand hitter
nbc_roto_camschlitter_251003.jpg
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
nbc_roto_btebrewerscubsv2_251003.jpg
01:23
Best bets for Cubs-Brewers in Division Series
nbc_roto_btemarinerstigers_251003.jpg
01:21
Do Tigers have chance of beating Mariners in ALDS?
nbc_roto_bteyankeesbluejays_251003.jpg
01:25
Bet on Yankees to take down Blue Jays in ALDS
nbc_roto_btenlds_251002.jpg
02:12
Early best bets in Dodgers-Phillies playoff series
nbc_bte_nlchamps_250930.jpg
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
nbc_bte_wschamps_250930.jpg
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
nbc_roto_lindor_250926.jpg
01:18
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
nbc_roto_calraleigh_250926.jpg
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up
nbc_roto_skenes_250926.jpg
01:35
Skenes on track for ‘historically great’ career
nbc_roto_ozziealbiesv2_250924.jpg
01:30
How valuable will Braves’ Albies be going forward?
nbc_roto_cadesmith_250924.jpg
01:33
Guardians’ C. Smith on fire to end the season
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250924.jpg
01:18
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_devontasmithv3_251020.jpg
01:37
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
nbc_roto_jayden_251020.jpg
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
nbc_roto_bonix_251020.jpg
01:28
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
nbc_pl_plupdate_251020.jpg
02:31
PL Update: Brentford cruise past joyless West Ham
staffordramsjags.jpg
06:34
Stafford, Adams thrive, Jeanty struggles in Week 7
nbc_pl_mw8allgoals_251020.jpg
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_whubre_251020.jpg
10:35
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_bowennuno_251020.jpg
04:19
Bowen, Nuno disappointed in West Ham’s performance
nbc_roto_jontaylor_251020.jpg
01:34
Can Taylor keep up spectacular pace of production?
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251020.jpg
03:06
West Ham hit ‘rock bottom’ after loss to Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251020.jpg
01:25
Jensen doubles Brentford’s lead against West Ham
nbc_roto_sharpe_251020.jpg
01:28
Portland signs Camara, Sharpe to four-year deals
nbc_roto_embiidv2_251020.jpg
01:17
Embiid looks ready to start NBA season
nbc_roto_kevindurant_251020(2).jpg
01:09
Durant agrees to two-year, $90 million extension
nbc_pl_bregoal1VOD_251020.jpg
01:27
Thiago gives Brentford 1-0 lead against West Ham
nbc_pl_foresthit_251020.jpg
08:27
Analyzing Ange’s ‘pretty shocking’ sacking
nbc_ffhh_eagles_251020.jpg
04:15
Eagles’ Brown, Smith combine for 304 yards in win
nbc_ffhh_evans_251020.jpg
02:28
Bet on WR Evans to have long reception in Week 7
nbc_nba_bottomfeeders_251020.jpg
04:41
Analyzing ‘charm’ of Jazz, Hornets ahead of season
USATSI_27342479_copy.jpg
05:44
Buzelis, Risacher have All-Star potential
nbc_ffhh_49ersfalcons_251020.jpg
07:07
49ers RB McCaffrey having vintage start to season
nbc_ffhh_saintsbears_251020_copy.jpg
06:01
Is it time to bench Saints RB Kamara in fantasy?
commandersrbjacorythumbnail.jpg
05:28
Croskey-Merritt falters in blowout loss to Cowboys
nbc_bte_giantseaglesv4_251020.jpg
01:19
Will Giants cover on road in rematch vs. Eagles?
USATSI_27217730_copy.jpg
07:18
Double-big lineups are ‘all the rage’ in NBA
nbc_nba_picksix_251020.jpg
04:47
Giannis, Jokic top Beecham’s season pick set
nbc_ffhh_taylor_251020.jpg
07:31
Is Taylor fantasy football MVP so far this season?
nbc_nba_rankings1through5_251020.jpg
09:45
Robinson’s health key for Knicks’ front court
nixwingiantsnewyork.jpg
10:21
Evaluating fantasy outings of Nix, Dart in Week 7
nbc_nba_rankings6through10_251020.jpg
08:46
Why Clippers could be a ‘regular-season machine’