Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 15: Jason Anderson
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Navy All-American Bowl’s
Road to the Dome
Digital Series to be Released October 22
How to watch Cup of China: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Chock/Bates in figure skating Grand Prix
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 15: Jason Anderson
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Navy All-American Bowl’s
Road to the Dome
Digital Series to be Released October 22
How to watch Cup of China: Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn, Chock/Bates in figure skating Grand Prix
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Yesavage dominating in MLB playoffs for Blue Jays
October 20, 2025 04:40 PM
After the Toronto Blue Jays forced a game seven in the ALCS against the Seattle Mariners, Eric Samulski and James Schiano credit pitcher Trey Yesevage for playing a huge part of the win.
Related Videos
02:12
Ohtani Game 4 ‘best individual performance’ ever?
02:35
Will Boston bring back Bregman?
01:58
Clement and Gimenez providing stellar play for TOR
01:56
Brewers offense struggling in postseason
01:21
ALCS market is up in the air with series tied
01:59
How will Brewers handle pitching staff in NLCS?
02:09
Snell ‘top-five pitcher in the game’ when healthy
02:11
Is Naylor a top first baseman in fantasy for 2026?
01:18
Bet on Mariners over Blue Jays in Game 3 of ALCS
02:04
Sasaki is ‘surprise hero’ for Dodgers in playoffs
02:01
Does Judge deserve blame for Yankees losing ALDS?
01:59
Guerrero Jr. shows in ALDS he can win AL MVP award
01:42
Dodgers are ‘inevitable’ in race for the NL title
01:25
‘Do or die’ for the Yankees in ALDS Game 3
02:10
What should be expected of Greene going forward?
02:06
Schiano: Suzuki is an underrated right-hand hitter
02:08
Schlittler ‘very good pitcher’ heading into 2026
01:23
Best bets for Cubs-Brewers in Division Series
01:21
Do Tigers have chance of beating Mariners in ALDS?
01:25
Bet on Yankees to take down Blue Jays in ALDS
02:12
Early best bets in Dodgers-Phillies playoff series
01:55
Dodgers have edge in NL Champion market
01:48
Back Yankees at price to win World Series
01:18
Lindor completes second 30-30 season of career
01:39
Raleigh on fire as MVP race against Judge heats up
01:35
Skenes on track for ‘historically great’ career
01:30
How valuable will Braves’ Albies be going forward?
01:33
Guardians’ C. Smith on fire to end the season
01:18
Horton pulled from latest start out of precaution
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
Latest Clips
01:37
Smith, Eagles passing attack are rebounding
01:31
Daniels ‘on the wrong side of questionable’ Week 8
01:28
Nix rushing needs to continue for QB1 status
02:31
PL Update: Brentford cruise past joyless West Ham
06:34
Stafford, Adams thrive, Jeanty struggles in Week 7
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 8
10:35
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 8
04:19
Bowen, Nuno disappointed in West Ham’s performance
01:34
Can Taylor keep up spectacular pace of production?
03:06
West Ham hit ‘rock bottom’ after loss to Brentford
01:25
Jensen doubles Brentford’s lead against West Ham
01:28
Portland signs Camara, Sharpe to four-year deals
01:17
Embiid looks ready to start NBA season
01:09
Durant agrees to two-year, $90 million extension
01:27
Thiago gives Brentford 1-0 lead against West Ham
08:27
Analyzing Ange’s ‘pretty shocking’ sacking
04:15
Eagles’ Brown, Smith combine for 304 yards in win
02:28
Bet on WR Evans to have long reception in Week 7
04:41
Analyzing ‘charm’ of Jazz, Hornets ahead of season
05:44
Buzelis, Risacher have All-Star potential
07:07
49ers RB McCaffrey having vintage start to season
06:01
Is it time to bench Saints RB Kamara in fantasy?
05:28
Croskey-Merritt falters in blowout loss to Cowboys
01:19
Will Giants cover on road in rematch vs. Eagles?
07:18
Double-big lineups are ‘all the rage’ in NBA
04:47
Giannis, Jokic top Beecham’s season pick set
07:31
Is Taylor fantasy football MVP so far this season?
09:45
Robinson’s health key for Knicks’ front court
10:21
Evaluating fantasy outings of Nix, Dart in Week 7
08:46
Why Clippers could be a ‘regular-season machine’
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue