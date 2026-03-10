 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit appeal moves forward

March 10, 2026 05:28 PM
Mike Florio sifts through the latest updates surrounding the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit, explaining what's next as the appeal from a three-judge panel moves forward.

Related Videos

nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
05:33
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
02:11
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
03:00
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles
nbc_ffhh_willis_260310.jpg
07:22
Could Willis be ‘Justin Fields 2.0?’
nbc_ffhh_pierce_260310.jpg
09:44
Will Pierce evolve to Colts’ clear No. 1 option?
nbc_ffhh_etienne_260310.jpg
04:42
Etienne Jr. signing a ‘huge addition’ for Saints
nbc_ffhh_evans_260310.jpg
04:11
49ers bringing in Evans is ‘great business’
nbc_ffhh_bigfasurprise_260310.jpg
09:44
Biggest surprises from NFL free agency so far
nbc_pft_availablefreeagents_260310.jpg
02:27
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
nbc_pft_rebuildingthetitans_260310.jpg
03:58
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
nbc_pft_saintsadditions_260310.jpg
03:03
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards
nbc_pft_isaiahlikelygiants_260310.jpg
01:32
Likely reportedly reunites with Harbaugh
nbc_pft_kelcetalk_260310.jpg
07:56
Will Chiefs commit to run game with Walker?
nbc_pft_steelersqb_260310.jpg
08:49
How long will Steelers wait for Rodgers’ decision?
nbc_pft_compensatorypicks_260310.jpg
05:09
NFL doesn’t award Bears a compensatory pick
nbc_pft_steelersadditions_260310.jpg
04:26
How can Pittman and Dowdle help Steelers?
nbc_pft_alecpierce_260310.jpg
07:11
Pierce reportedly returning to IND works both ways
nbc_pft_jaelanphillipspanthers_260310.jpg
03:51
What does Phillips bring to the Panthers’ defense?
nbc_pft_evanssf_260310.jpg
07:59
Evans reportedly heading to SF marks end of an era
nbc_pft_lvoverpay_260310.jpg
11:50
Did Raiders overpay in reported Linderbaum deal?
nbc_pft_devinlloydpanthers_260310.jpg
03:34
Lloyd reportedly signs with Panthers
nbc_pft_linderbaum_260310.jpg
05:51
LVR reportedly land Linderbaum in ‘shocking’ deal
nbc_pft_malikwillis_260310.jpg
13:34
Inside MIA’s decision to reportedly sign Willis
nbc_ffhh_berrywillis_260309.jpg
02:06
Willis has tons of fantasy upside with Dolphins
nbc_ffhh_evansnews_260309.jpg
02:06
Evans a low-end WR2 for 49ers next season
nbc_ffhh_berryetienne_260309.jpg
01:08
Etienne Jr. ‘makes a ton of sense’ for Saints
nbc_roto_travisetiennejrsaints_260309.jpg
01:22
Etienne Jr. would give Saints ‘big-time makeover’
nbc_ffhh_alecpiercereax_260309.jpg
01:26
Berry: Pierce still too big play-dependent in Indy
nbc_pftpm_evanssf_260309.jpg
01:13
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
nbc_pft_wandalerobinson_260309.jpg
01:30
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_bigtentournyproj_260310.jpg
03:39
Big Ten offers contenders, X Factors in March
nbc_cbb_bigtenfield_260310.jpg
04:12
Breaking down the Big Ten Tournament field
nbc_dls_shorterseason_260319.jpg
04:03
Have players been ‘deconditioned’ in today’s NBA?
nbc_dls_svgnba_260310.jpg
05:26
Van Gundy ‘absolutely shocked’ by Tatum’s return
nbc_dls_wbc_260310.jpg
07:46
Ohtani, Judge shining in WBC amid peak of careers
nbc_dls_malikwillis_260310.jpg
08:43
Willis was ‘best of the available options’ for MIA
nbc_roto_ricodowdlesteelers_260310.jpg
01:25
Dowdle must overcome Warren for fantasy relevance
nbc_roto_wandalerobinsontitans_260310.jpg
01:31
Robinson has ‘great’ fantasy upside with Titans
nbc_roto_mikeevans49ers_260310.jpg
01:28
Evans still capable of fantasy WR1 output in SF
nbc_roto_tuatagovailoafalcons_260310.jpg
01:20
Tua is a ‘small upgrade’ for ATL’s skill players
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260310.jpg
14:52
Breer: LV made a ‘good overspend’ on Linderbaum
nbc_roto_ajaymitchell_260310.jpg
01:43
Mitchell is Thunder’s top depth option
nbc_roto_aarongordon_260310.jpg
01:55
Gordon rounds back into form against OKC
nbc_roto_sga_260310.jpg
01:30
SGA matches a Wilt scoring record
nbc_nba_buysellthree_260310.jpg
05:01
Tatum puts Celtics in driver’s seat to win East
nbc_nba_buyselltwo_260310.jpg
09:59
Is Celtics’ White a top-20 player in the NBA?
sgawembyforphil.jpg
10:56
Wembanyama passing Jokic in MVP race behind SGA
nbc_nba_enjoydk_260310.jpg
04:20
Wembanyama primed to make ‘statement’ vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_enjoydenokcrecap_260310.jpg
09:11
Things ‘not good’ in Denver after loss to Thunder
nbc_bte_bigtenchampionv2_260310.jpg
01:45
Michigan a ‘healthy favorite’ for Big Ten tourney
nbc_bte_bossas_260310.jpg
01:31
Can Tatum help Celtics break Spurs’ win streak?
nbc_bte_accchampion_260310.jpg
01:46
Duke an ‘obvious’ bet to win ACC tournament
nbc_bte_minlal_260310.jpg
01:32
Are Lakers worth betting on against Timberwolves?
nbc_dps_chiefsfreeagency_260310.jpg
04:45
Chiefs re-sign Kelce, add Walker in free agency
nbc_dps_nflfreeagency_260310.jpg
08:18
Linderbaum, Willis lead first wave of free agency
nbc_dps_nuggetsthunder_260310.jpg
03:58
SGA has his MVP moment against Nuggets
nbc_nba_nykvlac_260309.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Clippers earn controlled win vs Knicks
nbc_nba_djjpostgameintv_260309.jpg
02:40
Jones Jr: Clippers putting their best foot forward
nbc_nba_nykvlac_digitalhit_260309.jpg
01:31
Clippers’ youth playing hard and becoming fun
nbc_nba_kawhipostgameintv_260309.jpg
58
Kawhi praises LAC’s defense, 3-point efficiency