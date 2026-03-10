Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles
Other PFT Content
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
'Ship has sailed' for AJB to remain with Eagles
March 10, 2026 05:33 PM
When it comes to the Philadelphia Eagles potentially trading star WR A.J. Brown, Mike Florio believes it's "not a matter of if, but when."
Related Videos
05:33
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
02:11
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
08:35
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit appeal moves forward
07:22
Could Willis be ‘Justin Fields 2.0?’
09:44
Will Pierce evolve to Colts’ clear No. 1 option?
04:42
Etienne Jr. signing a ‘huge addition’ for Saints
04:11
49ers bringing in Evans is ‘great business’
09:44
Biggest surprises from NFL free agency so far
02:27
What’s next for Hendrickson in free agency?
03:58
Titans reportedly spend big-time in free agency
03:03
Report: NO adds to offense with Etienne, Edwards
01:32
Likely reportedly reunites with Harbaugh
07:56
Will Chiefs commit to run game with Walker?
08:49
How long will Steelers wait for Rodgers’ decision?
05:09
NFL doesn’t award Bears a compensatory pick
04:26
How can Pittman and Dowdle help Steelers?
07:11
Pierce reportedly returning to IND works both ways
03:51
What does Phillips bring to the Panthers’ defense?
07:59
Evans reportedly heading to SF marks end of an era
11:50
Did Raiders overpay in reported Linderbaum deal?
03:34
Lloyd reportedly signs with Panthers
05:51
LVR reportedly land Linderbaum in ‘shocking’ deal
13:34
Inside MIA’s decision to reportedly sign Willis
02:06
Willis has tons of fantasy upside with Dolphins
02:06
Evans a low-end WR2 for 49ers next season
01:08
Etienne Jr. ‘makes a ton of sense’ for Saints
01:22
Etienne Jr. would give Saints ‘big-time makeover’
01:26
Berry: Pierce still too big play-dependent in Indy
01:13
Evans reportedly signs with 49ers in splash move
01:30
Robinson gets ‘good, solid payday’ from Titans
Latest Clips
03:39
Big Ten offers contenders, X Factors in March
04:12
Breaking down the Big Ten Tournament field
04:03
Have players been ‘deconditioned’ in today’s NBA?
05:26
Van Gundy ‘absolutely shocked’ by Tatum’s return
07:46
Ohtani, Judge shining in WBC amid peak of careers
08:43
Willis was ‘best of the available options’ for MIA
01:25
Dowdle must overcome Warren for fantasy relevance
01:31
Robinson has ‘great’ fantasy upside with Titans
01:28
Evans still capable of fantasy WR1 output in SF
01:20
Tua is a ‘small upgrade’ for ATL’s skill players
14:52
Breer: LV made a ‘good overspend’ on Linderbaum
01:43
Mitchell is Thunder’s top depth option
01:55
Gordon rounds back into form against OKC
01:30
SGA matches a Wilt scoring record
05:01
Tatum puts Celtics in driver’s seat to win East
09:59
Is Celtics’ White a top-20 player in the NBA?
10:56
Wembanyama passing Jokic in MVP race behind SGA
04:20
Wembanyama primed to make ‘statement’ vs. Celtics
09:11
Things ‘not good’ in Denver after loss to Thunder
01:45
Michigan a ‘healthy favorite’ for Big Ten tourney
01:31
Can Tatum help Celtics break Spurs’ win streak?
01:46
Duke an ‘obvious’ bet to win ACC tournament
01:32
Are Lakers worth betting on against Timberwolves?
04:45
Chiefs re-sign Kelce, add Walker in free agency
08:18
Linderbaum, Willis lead first wave of free agency
03:58
SGA has his MVP moment against Nuggets
01:58
Highlights: Clippers earn controlled win vs Knicks
02:40
Jones Jr: Clippers putting their best foot forward
01:31
Clippers’ youth playing hard and becoming fun
58
Kawhi praises LAC’s defense, 3-point efficiency
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue