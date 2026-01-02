Nuggets lose another center with Valančiūnas out

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 empty track.JPG
Anaheim 1 Supercross 2026 series kickoff: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Peyton Watson shining with multiple Nuggets injured
para_cumix_trials_game2_251115.jpg
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_leonad_260102.jpg
Leonard on a heater during Clippers’ win streak
nbc_roto_wemby_260102.jpg
Wembanyama is day-to-day with hyperextended knee
nbc_roto_bteravenssteelersv2_260102.jpg
How Jackson’s return impacts betting game vs. PIT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 empty track.JPG
Anaheim 1 Supercross 2026 series kickoff: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Toronto Raptors
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Peyton Watson shining with multiple Nuggets injured
para_cumix_trials_game2_251115.jpg
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Paralympics?

Top Clips

nbc_roto_leonad_260102.jpg
Leonard on a heater during Clippers’ win streak
nbc_roto_wemby_260102.jpg
Wembanyama is day-to-day with hyperextended knee
nbc_roto_bteravenssteelersv2_260102.jpg
How Jackson’s return impacts betting game vs. PIT

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Nuggets lose another center with Valančiūnas out

January 2, 2026 01:58 PM
Noah Rubin details another Denver Nuggets center injury with Jonas Valančiūnas out several weeks with a calf injury and lays out the fantasy basketball impacts moving forward in Denver.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_leonad_260102.jpg
01:34
Leonard on a heater during Clippers’ win streak
nbc_roto_wemby_260102.jpg
01:24
Wembanyama is day-to-day with hyperextended knee
nbc_nba_utahvslac_kawhihl_260101.jpg
01:59
HLs: Kawhi dominates Jazz to the tune of 45 points
nbc_nba_phivsdal_maxeyhl_260101.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Maxey stuffs stat sheet in 76ers’ win
nbc_nba_miavsdet_powellhl_260101.jpg
01:53
HLs: Powell’s 34 power Heat to win over Pistons
nbc_nba_orlvsind_paolohl_251231.jpg
01:48
Highlights: Banchero sinks Pacers in final seconds
nbc_nba_champagniehl_251231.jpg
01:55
HLs: Champagnie sets franchise record against NYK
nbc_nba_phxvscle_spidahl_251231.jpg
01:56
HLs: Mitchell dominates with 34 in win over Suns
nbc_nba_minvsatl_jjhl_251231.jpg
01:48
HLs: Johnson leads ATL to snap seven-game skid
nbc_nba_enjoybb_pick6v3_251231.jpg
04:58
Best NBA bets for New Year’s Eve slate
nbc_nba_enjoybb_allstarvotingrxn_251231.jpg
09:55
Reactions to first round of NBA All-Star voting
nbc_nba_enjoybb_rumormills_251231.jpg
09:48
NBA Trade Rumor Mill: Young, Davis and Monk
nbc_roto_white_251231.jpg
01:31
Celtics’ White shines with seven blocks vs. Jazz
keyonte_george_roto.jpg
01:35
George continues ‘incredible season’ vs. Celtics
nbc_roto_porzingis_251231.jpg
01:35
Hawks’ Porzingis expected to return vs. MIN
nbc_enjoy_resolutions_251231.jpg
09:45
Andresen shares NBA New Year’s resolutions
nbc_bte_mvpfavsV2_251231.jpg
01:44
SGA favorite to win NBA MVP with Jokic out
nbc_nba_detvslal_digitalhit_251230.jpg
02:06
Miller: Cunningham ‘on the cusp’ of superstardom
nbc_nba_detvslal_251230.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Pistons pull away to defeat Lakers
nbc_nba_detvslal_intv_251230.jpg
01:07
Cunningham: ‘Bench changed the game for us’ vs LAL
edgecombe_hl.jpg
01:58
HLs: Edgecombe lights up fourth, hits OT dagger
nbc_nba_phillymem_digitalhit_251230.jpg
01:14
Sixers-Grizzlies a game of ‘high level’ offense
nbc_nba_phimem_2minhl_251230.jpg
01:59
HLs: 76ers defeat Grizzlies in wild OT thriller
nbc_nba_edgecombeintv_251230.jpg
01:00
Edgecombe unpacks 76ers’ OT win vs. Grizzlies
nbc_nba_grizzliestalk_251230.jpg
02:34
Is Morant settling into flow of Grizzlies offense?
nbc_nba_dunksofweek_251230.jpg
02:57
Dunks of the week: LeBron, Flagg hammer it home
nbc_nba_jokicinjury_251230.jpg
05:14
What Jokic’s knee injury means for Nuggets
nbc_nba_enjoybb_jokicv2_251230.jpg
09:57
Jokic to miss at least four weeks with knee injury
nbc_enjoybb_newyears_251230.jpg
05:07
Do New Year’s resolutions actually work?
nbc_enjoybb_edgecombe_251230.jpg
09:52
Best NBA moments of 2025: Playoffs, lottery, youth

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_bteravenssteelersv2_260102.jpg
02:09
How Jackson’s return impacts betting game vs. PIT
nbc_roto_bteoffesiverookiemike_260102.jpg
02:12
Shough is ‘a bit of a mirage’ in OROY market
USATSI_27885731_copy.jpg
01:59
Broncos, Rams lead NFL Week 18 best bets
nbc_roto_btecoltstexansmike_260102.jpg
01:54
Bet the over when Texans host Colts in Week 18
nbc_pft_week18v2_260102.jpg
04:00
Bears, Ben Johnson face Lions rematch in Week 18
nbc_cbb_mdrebuild_260102.jpg
02:32
How Williams is navigating year one at Maryland
nbc_pft_panthersbucs_260102.jpg
11:31
Are Panthers ‘better football team’ than Bucs?
nbc_pft_micahparsons_260102.jpg
04:56
Analyzing Eberflus’ recent comments about Parsons
nbc_pft_seahawks49ers_260102.jpg
07:37
Can Darnold get ‘redemption’ against 49ers?
nbc_pft_lamarfuture_260102.jpg
10:14
What is Jackson’s future with the Ravens?
nbc_pft_lamarcriticism_260102.jpg
11:47
Ravens’ Jackson on criticism surrounding injury
nbc_pft_tomlintrade_260102.jpg
05:28
Will Steelers consider trading head coach Tomlin?
nbc_pft_lamarweek18_260102.jpg
04:32
Ravens’ Jackson said he will be playing in Week 18
nbc_pft_miketomlinoptions_260102.jpg
05:37
What options does Steelers’ Tomlin have?
nbc_pft_snfimpacts_260102.jpg
06:18
Impacts of Ravens vs. Steelers Week 18 SNF rematch
nbc_pft_aaronrodgers_260102.jpg
09:09
Will Rodgers “run it back” for another season?
nbc_pft_sugarbowl_260102.jpg
12:20
Unpacking the ‘chaos’ of Sugar Bowl game
nbc_pl_2robbies_tease_260101.jpg
01:57
Reacting to Chelsea parting ways with Maresca
nbc_pl_2robbies_underappreciate_260101.jpg
04:31
2 Robbies’ midseason underappreciated team
nbc_pl_bre_tot_260101.jpg
09:44
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Spurs Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_lowedown_260101.jpg
05:48
Lowe Down: Are Chelsea better off without Maresca?
nbc_pl_mw19allgoalsv2_260101_copy.jpg
10:18
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_sunmancity_260101.jpg
09:36
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Man City Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_livleeds_260101.jpg
08:57
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Leeds Matchweek 19
nbc_pl_cryful_extendedhl_260101.jpg
09:53
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Fulham MWK 19
nbc_pl_cryful_cairneygoal_260101.jpg
01:17
Cairney blasts Fulham level at 1-1 with Palace
nbc_pl_cryful_matetagoal_260101_copy.jpg
01:08
Mateta heads Crystal Palace in front of Fulham
uconn_providence_mpx.jpg
03:12
Highlights: UConn women blast past Providence
uconn_xavier_mpx.jpg
06:03
Highlights: UConn puts a pounding on Xavier
nbc_mcbb_connvsxav_hurleyintv_251231.jpg
04:49
Hurley identifies how UConn can elevate in 2026