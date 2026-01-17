 Skip navigation
Kansas State women dominate glass to knock off undefeated No. 17 Texas Tech 65-59

  
Published January 17, 2026 06:01 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas — Four players scored in double figures as the Kansas State women used a dominant team rebounding performance to beat previously undefeated No. 17 Texas Tech 65-59 on Saturday.

Tess Heal led the Wildcats (10-9, 3-3 Big 12) with 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. Gina Garcia, Jordan Speiser and Taryn Sides all scored 11 points. Speiser led with seven rebounds and added two steals.

The Wildcats dominated the Lady Raiders (19-1, 6-1) by a margin of 46-20 on the glass, leading to a 28-14 advantage on points in the paint, and a 14-3 advantage on second-chance points. That rebounding negated the Lady Raiders’ 18-10 advantage on turnovers, leading to a 18-5 advantage on points off turnovers.

Bailey Maupin had 18 points and two steals for the Lady Raiders. Jada Malone added 15, going 5 of 8 and 5 of 5 at the free-throw line. Snudda Collins had 12 to go with two blocks.

The Wildcats used a 14-3 run to build a 30-25 lead at the half. The Lady Raiders responded to take the lead with an 11-0 run, using seven points from Malone and a four-point play by Collins to lead by six with 8:17 remaining.

That lead evaporated in the waning minutes. After a 3-pointer from Collins with 2:24 remaining, the Lady Raiders’ only point came from a Sidney Love free throw with six seconds left, while the Wildcats closed with an 8-1 run.

The loss removes the Lady Raiders from the list of remaining undefeated teams in the country (No. 1 UConn, No. 5 Vanderbilt), after the best start to a season in program history.

Up next

Kansas State will host Houston on Wednesday.

Texas Tech plays at BYU on Wednesday.