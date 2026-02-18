How to watch No. 1 UConn vs. Villanova: TV, live stream info, storylines for Wednesday’s game

Top-ranked UConn will put its unbeaten record on the line against Villanova in a Wednesday night road game on Peacock.

The Huskies (16-0 Big East, 27-0 overall) are off to their best start since the 2017-18 season when they went 36-0 before falling to Notre Dame in the Final Four. UConn is 25-0 or better for the 11th time in program history (winning the national championship seven times).

The Wildcats (14-3 Big East, 21-5 overall) are on a six-game winning streak with all the victory margins by double digits. They also have 12 of 14 conference games by double digits.

In the all-time series between the teams, UConn leads 48-18 over Villanova, including the Huskies’ 99-50 win on Jan. 15.

More information below on No. 1 UConn and Villanova and how to watch the game.

How to watch No. 1 UConn vs. Villanova:

When: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Wednesday, Feb. 18 Where: Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania

Finneran Pavilion in Villanova, Pennsylvania Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET YouTubeTV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

No. 1 UConn:

Coming off a 71-56 road victory Saturday over Marquette, the Huskies have won 63 consecutive games in the Big East, but their streak of 21 consecutive victory margins of at least 25 points was snapped.

UConn ranks first in the nation in assists per game (24.0), field goal shooting (53%) and 3-point shooting (40.1%), and its defense is allowing a nation’s best 50.5 points per game (after leading the country in 52 ppg for opponents last year).

Sarah Strong leads the team with averages of 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists, and Azzi Fudd (who had 25 points against Marquette) chips in with 17.8 points per game for the team coached by Geno Auriemma (whose 1,277 wins are most in history).

Villanova:

Villanova shoots well from distance (35.8% on 3-pointers, third in the Big East) and protects the ball (second in the conference with 18.5 assists per game.

In a 74-64 road victory Saturday over Creighton, the Wildcats were led by Jasmine Bascoe (21 points), Kennedy Henry (17) and Denae Carter (16).

Head coach Denise Dillon has secured her fifth consecutive 20-win season.

