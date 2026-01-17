 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Florida at Vanderbilt
Rueben Chinyelu scores 20 points as No. 19 Florida beats No. 10 Vanderbilt 98-94
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Kansas State women dominate glass to knock off undefeated No. 17 Texas Tech 65-59
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Illinois
Zvonimir Ivisic scores 18 points, Keaton Wagler adds 17 as No. 13 Illinois beats Minnesota 77-67

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260117.jpg
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
nbc_w2rc_dakars13intvs_260117.jpg
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 13
nbc_pl_glasnerinterview_260117.jpg
Glasner sounds off on Crystal Palace’s hierarchy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Florida at Vanderbilt
Rueben Chinyelu scores 20 points as No. 19 Florida beats No. 10 Vanderbilt 98-94
Syndication: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Kansas State women dominate glass to knock off undefeated No. 17 Texas Tech 65-59
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Illinois
Zvonimir Ivisic scores 18 points, Keaton Wagler adds 17 as No. 13 Illinois beats Minnesota 77-67

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260117.jpg
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
nbc_w2rc_dakars13intvs_260117.jpg
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 13
nbc_pl_glasnerinterview_260117.jpg
Glasner sounds off on Crystal Palace’s hierarchy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cincinnati celebrates upset of No. 2 Iowa State

January 17, 2026 04:32 PM
Watch Bearcats fans storm the court and head coach Wes Miller reflect on the day after Cincinnati upset No. 2 Iowa State at home.

Related Videos

nbc_cbb_pointshaving_260117.jpg
08:36
Point-shaving charges ‘a black eye’ for CBB
nbc_cbb_knightskstate_260114.jpg
04:03
Highlights: UCF handles Kansas State
nbc_cbb_andersoncomp_260114.jpg
03:03
Highlights: Anderson drops double-double
nbc_cbb_postgame_ttureactions_260114.jpg
07:02
McCasland sees TTU playing ‘best basketball’
nbc_cbb_texastechutah_260114.jpg
05:54
Highlights: Anderson, Toppin lead TTU over Utah
nbc_cbb_coloradobearcats_260114.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Cincinnati stays solid vs. Colorado
nbc_cbb_pregame_kansaschat_260114.jpg
03:27
Can Kansas emerge as contender behind Peterson?
indiana_msu_mpx.jpg
01:07
Highlights: Michigan State clamps up Indiana
nbc_cbb_highlightstakeaways_260114.jpg
03:42
Wisconsin’s game-winner highlights big CBB night
nbc_cbb_mcdermottint_260113.jpg
02:54
McDermott: Creighton executed late-game vs. Hoyas
nbc_cbb_gtowncreightonhl_260113.jpg
06:21
HLs: Creighton wins OT thriller vs. Georgetown
nbc_cbb_creightonending_260113.jpg
01:34
Creighton forces OT by a tenth of a second
nbc_cbb_marquettestjohnshl_260113.jpg
01:06
Highlights: St. John’s crushes Marquette
izzo_thumb.jpg
01:14
Izzo: Kohler ‘gives effort when he’s eating lunch’
zuby_mpx.jpg
03:47
Ejiofor prides himself on outworking opponents
northwestern_rutgers.jpg
03:24
Highlights: Rutgers beats Northwestern in OT
nbc_cbb_eliteteams_260111.jpg
01:46
How many elite teams in the Big Ten this season?
nbc_cbb_steinbechcom_260111.jpg
03:23
Highlights: Steinbach showcases skill vs. OSU
nbc_cbb_wasreax_260111.jpg
03:42
Energy is shifting for Sprinkle, Washington
osu_wash.jpg
03:45
Highlights: Washington defeats Ohio State
nbc_cbb_lastsecondblocknwrut_260111.jpg
01:53
Buchanan saves Rutgers with last-second block
nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
hurley_mpx.jpg
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
nbc_cbb_wiscmich_260110.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Wisconsin stuns No. 2 Michigan
nbc_cbb_sampsonreax_260109.jpg
03:00
Can Sampson, Houston get over the hump?
nbc_cbb_dybansta_260107.jpg
04:03
Highlights: Dybantsa thrives in blowout of ASU
nbc_cbb_big12_260107.jpg
02:42
Who will emerge in stacked Big 12?
nbc_cbb_creivnova_260107.jpg
01:08
Highlights: Creighton takes down Villanova

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_260117.jpg
20:57
PL Update: Manchester is red after derby win
nbc_w2rc_dakars13intvs_260117.jpg
09:43
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 13
nbc_pl_glasnerinterview_260117.jpg
05:29
Glasner sounds off on Crystal Palace’s hierarchy
nbc_pl_nfars_260117.jpg
07:26
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Arsenal MWK 22
nbc_pl_goalzone_260117.jpg
02:25
Arsenal’s depth fail to make impact against Forest
nbc_w2rc_dakars13_260117.jpg
33:12
Highlights: 2026 Dakar Rally, Stage 13
nbc_pl_whugoal2_260117.jpg
02:10
Wilson nets West Ham’s 93rd-minute winner v. Spurs
nbc_pl_leedsfullham_260117.jpg
08:53
Extended HLs: Leeds United v. Fulham Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_chelvbrehlv2_260117.jpg
10:48
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Brentford Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_totwhu_260117.jpg
13:24
Extended HLs: Spurs v. West Ham Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_leedsgoal1_260117.jpg
01:39
Nmecha’s volley gives Leeds 1-0 lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_suncry_260117.jpg
08:37
Extended HLs: Sunderland v. Crystal Palace MWK 22
nbc_pl_chegoal2_260117.jpg
02:29
Palmer doubles Chelsea’s lead against Brentford
nbc_pl_liverpoolgoal1_260117.jpg
01:15
Edwards powers Burnley level at 1-1 with Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1v2_260117.jpg
01:30
Wirtz blasts Liverpool 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_liverpoolburnley_260117.jpg
12:26
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Burnley Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_sungoal2_260117.jpg
01:36
Brobbey puts Sunderland 2-1 ahead of Palace
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260117.jpg
56
Romero’s ‘thumping header’ brings Spurs level
nbc_pl_chegoal1_260117.jpg
02:35
Pedro blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_crygoal1_260117.jpg
01:15
Pino strikes Crystal Palace ahead of Sunderland
nbc_pl_sungoal1_260117.jpg
01:02
Le Fee brings Sunderland level with Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_whugoal1_260117.jpg
01:17
Summerville’s deflected effort gives West Ham lead
nbc_pl_mumc_260117.jpg
14:54
Extended HLs: Man United v. Man City Matchweek 22
nbc_pl_mugoal2_260117.jpg
01:52
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead against Man City
nbc_pl_mugoal1_260117.jpg
01:58
Mbeumo tucks away Man United’s opener v. Man City
nbc_golf_sonyopenrd2v2_260116.jpg
01:45
PGA Tour HLs: Taylor’s Rd. 2, Sony Open in Hawaii
tour_down_under_1_16.png
18:01
Tour Down Under Highlights: Wollaston wins stage 1
nbc_nba_minvshou_260116.jpg
02:05
HLs: Durant torches Timberwolves in win
nbc_nba_lacvstor_260116.jpg
01:56
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC
nbc_nba_clevsphi_260116.jpg
02:09
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers