 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCLA Bruins USC Trojans NCAA Womens Basketball
How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 3 UCLA: TV info, head-to-head record, storylines for Sunday’s game
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Buffalo Bills v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Divisional Round

Top Clips

tour_down_under_1_16.png
Tour Down Under Highlights: Wollaston wins stage 1
nbc_nba_minvshou_260116.jpg
HLs: Durant torches Timberwolves in win
nbc_nba_lacvstor_260116.jpg
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

UCLA Bruins USC Trojans NCAA Womens Basketball
How to watch No. 12 Maryland vs. No. 3 UCLA: TV info, head-to-head record, storylines for Sunday’s game
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?
Buffalo Bills v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Divisional Round

Top Clips

tour_down_under_1_16.png
Tour Down Under Highlights: Wollaston wins stage 1
nbc_nba_minvshou_260116.jpg
HLs: Durant torches Timberwolves in win
nbc_nba_lacvstor_260116.jpg
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

PGA Tour HLs: Taylor's Rd. 2, Sony Open in Hawaii

January 17, 2026 08:08 AM
Check out the best moments from Round 2 of the 2026 Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_spiethintv_260115.jpg
5:35
Spieth ‘saw a lot of good’ in first round of 2026
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tigerwoodsbirthdayv2_251229.jpg
3:21
Golf, sports stars wish Tiger happy 50th birthday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiewinswgc_251223.jpg
12:46
12 Days of Scheffler: Win at ’22 WGC Match Play
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieapi2022_251222.jpg
9:15
12 days of Scheffler: AP Invitational win 2022
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiewinswm_251222.jpg
7:54
Looking back at Scheffler’s first PGA Tour win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kucharsintv_251221.jpg
2:32
Kuchar: Winning PNC Championship ‘chokes me up’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pncfinalrd_251221.jpg
17:06
Highlights: 2025 PNC Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_leetrevinointv_251221.jpg
3:13
Trevino: Golf ‘has done so much for me’
Now Playing
PNC_HL_r1_raw.jpg
5:31
Highlights: PNC Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_teamkuchar_251220.jpg
2:05
Kuchar: ‘Fun to sit back and watch’ son Cameron
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_pncstrickerskenesv4_251220.jpg
01:16
The Boring game with Stricker and Skenes
nbc_golf_clantonV2_251220.jpg
09:11
Follow Clanton through Tuesday of the GC Games
nbc_golf_drivingcompetitionv2_251217.jpg
10:31
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Long Drive
nbc_golf_medalceremony_251217.jpg
01:41
‘Fun’ a big takeaway from Optum Golf Channel Games
nbc_golf_captainchallenge_251217.jpg
14:29
HLs: Golf Channel Games, Captain’s Challenge
nbc_golf_14clubs_251217.jpg
08:01
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, 14 Clubs
nbc_golf_teamrelay1_251217.jpg
16:29
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Team Relay
nbc_golf_shortgame_251217.jpg
08:50
Highlights: Golf Channel Games, Short Game

Latest Clips

tour_down_under_1_16.png
18:01
Tour Down Under Highlights: Wollaston wins stage 1
nbc_nba_minvshou_260116.jpg
02:05
HLs: Durant torches Timberwolves in win
nbc_nba_lacvstor_260116.jpg
01:56
HLs: Harden’s 30-point double-double powers LAC
nbc_nba_clevsphi_260116.jpg
02:09
HLs: Tyson drops 39 points to push Cavs past 76ers
nbc_nba_nopvsind_260116.jpg
01:52
HLs: Huff’s season-high leads Pacers past Pelicans
oly_swm400im_marchandwin_260116.jpg
09:50
Marchand dominates 400 IM final in Austin
oly_sww400im_mcintoshwin_260116.jpg
09:27
McIntosh cruises to 400m IM victory in Austin
oly_sww200f_weinsteinwin_260116.jpg
06:00
Weinstein emerges victorious in close 200m free
oly_swm200f_erisman_260116.jpg
05:36
Erisman stuns stacked 200m free field with win
oly_swm50br_mathiaswin_260116.jpg
04:20
Mathias earns second Austin win with 50m breast
oly_sww50br_ssmithwin_260116.jpg
04:03
Smith fends off Elendt in 50m breastroke final
oly_swm800f_wiffen_260116.jpg
12:18
Wiffen secures 800m freestyle victory in Austin
oly_fr_snowshow_goepperintv_full.jpg
11:35
Goepper punches Olympic ticket in new discipline
oly_frwmo_ikumahorishima_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
05:35
Horishima victorious in Freestyle Skiing WC moguls
oly_sb_snowshow_whiteintv_full.jpg
20:14
White previews Olympic snowboarding, Snow League
oly_frwmo_jakaraanthony_worldcup_waterville_260116.jpg
05:50
Anthony wins Freestyle Skiing WC moguls in N.H.
nbc_oht_discoverep3_260116.jpg
04:26
Heise: PWHL is ‘toughest, most exciting league’
nbc_roto_bichette_260116.jpg
02:26
How Bichette slots into Mets’ expected lineup
nbc_roto_anthonyblack_260116.jpg
01:33
Will Black remain ‘excellent’ amid ORL injuries?
nbc_roto_lebronjames_260116.jpg
01:31
LeBron getting back to ‘incredible’ production
nbc_roto_patrickmahomes_260116.jpg
01:41
Mahomes targeting Week 1 return from torn ACL
nbc_roto_domantas_260116.jpg
01:47
Can Sabonis live up to ADP with return from injury
nbc_roto_samdarnold_260116.jpg
01:19
Darnold ‘confident’ he will play against 49ers
nbc_nba_enjoy_dkseg_260116.jpg
04:54
How will Sengun match up against Gobert?
nbc_smx_insidersdr_260116.jpg
20:13
Sexton, Prado headline chaos of Anaheim 1
nbc_nba_enjoy_whosaysno_260116.jpg
09:50
Who says no?: Zion to the Bulls and more trades
nbc_roto_suarezbosv2_260116.jpg
02:11
What to expect from Suarez with reported BOS move
nbc_roto_tuckerladv2_260116.jpg
02:28
Does Tucker fill ‘gaping hole’ for LAD outfield?
nbc_bte_knicks_260116.jpg
02:17
How Knicks’ poor form shakes up futures bets
DPS_divisional_260116.jpg
13:36
Simms: Oblique injuries are ‘annoying’ for QBs