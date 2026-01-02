Skip navigation
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Will Steelers consider trading head coach Tomlin?
January 2, 2026 08:33 AM
Mike Florio and Michael Holley explain how NFL coaching trades work, as well as trade clauses in contracts. They also talk about Mike Tomlin's future with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
