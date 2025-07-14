 Skip navigation
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants’ QBs, collusion case latest
Florio: NFLPA’s Howell statement is ‘predictable’
Sirianni focused on sustaining success, not repeat

Other PFT Content

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants’ QBs, collusion case latest
Florio: NFLPA’s Howell statement is ‘predictable’
Sirianni focused on sustaining success, not repeat

Other PFT Content

Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants' QBs, collusion case latest

July 14, 2025 02:33 PM
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to field questions on what percentage of NFL owners would go "all in" to win a Super Bowl, how the collusion case plays with Congress, how the Giants' QB situation will play out and more.
