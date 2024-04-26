 Skip navigation
Bournemouth vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 26, 2024 06:10 PM

There’s only a point to separate Bournemouth from Brighton smack dab in the middle of the Premier League table, as the two south coast sides meet at Vitality Stadium on Sunday (9 am ET).

WATCH BOURNEMTOUH vs BRIGHTON LIVE

Bournemouth (45 points) sit 10th, on the right side of the top half, a point and a place above Brighton, on the wrong side. The difference between being a top-half team, and a bottom-half side. A month ago, it was unthinkable that the Seagulls could finish (or 12th or 13th, if they’re not careful), until they crashed out of Europe and are now without a win in their last five PL outings (0W-2D-3L), including a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City on Thursday, less than 72 hours ago. Oh, to feel as if you’re still in the Europa League.

The Cherries, meanwhile, would have never been in consideration for a top-half finish after drawing just three times in a nine-game winless start this season. But, Andoni Iraola’s side has gotten 18 goals from Golden Boot candidate Dominic Solanke and Justin Kluivert has been an emerging star of late with three goals and an assist in his last eight appearances. Bournemouth have, however, lost their last three meetings with Brighton and scored just one goal in the process.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday
TV Channel: Peacock Premium
Online: Stream live via Peacock

Bournemouth focus, team news

OUT: Milos Kerkez (suspension), Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Chris Mepham (illness), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring), Romain Favre (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyler Adams (lower back)

Brighton focus, team news

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Tariq Lamptey (undisclosed), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (thigh), Billy Gilmour (knee), Adam Webster (undisclosed), Julio Enciso (knock), Pervis Estupinan (ankle)