Everton have points deduction reduced after appeal

Everton have had their 10-point deduction reduced to six after an independent appeal board concluded that was a sufficient punishment for breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSRs).

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

In a statement the Premier League confirmed that Everton appealed the 10-point sanction “on nine grounds, each of which related to the sanction rather than the fact of the breach, which the club admitted.”

The Toffees were handed a 10-point penalty by an independent commission in November for breaching PSRs as Sean Dyche’s side were plunged into the relegation zone.

But they have kept plugging away and without their points deduction they’d be on 31 points and sat in 13th place in the Premier League table. Instead getting four points back means Everton now move five points clear of the drop zone and have 25 points for the season after 25 games.

However, there is still a second charge against Everton for breaching PSRs which is being investigated by an independent commission and no ruling has been made. So there is the potential for a further points deduction in the coming weeks and months.

Premier League statement on Everton’s point deduction being reduced

“An independent Appeal Board has concluded that the sanction for Everton FC’s breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSRs), for the period ending Season 2021/22, will be an immediate six-point deduction. This follows the club’s appeal of an independent Commission’s decision in November 2023 to impose a 10-point deduction for the club’s breach of the PSRs.

“The appeal was heard over three days earlier this month, by an Appeal Board comprising Sir Gary Hickinbottom (Chair), Daniel Alexander KC and Katherine Apps KC. Two of those nine grounds were upheld by the Appeal Board, which has substituted the original points deduction of 10 for six.

“This revised sanction has immediate effect and the Premier League table will be updated today to reflect this. Click here to read the independent Appeal Board’s full written reasons, which includes a two-page summary of its decision. Appeal Boards are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The members of the Appeal Board were appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel.

“The Premier League Board is satisfied with today’s decision and that the independent disciplinary process, clearly set out in its Rules and agreed by all clubs, has been followed throughout.”

