UEFA Europa League, Conference League group stage set

  
Published September 1, 2023 09:11 AM
Aston Villa can push Liverpool in Matchweek 4
August 31, 2023 03:31 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola break down Liverpool v. Aston Villa in Matchweek 4 and how Aston Villa can push Liverpool to a draw or possibly even win the match.

The draw for the UEFA Europa League and Conference League group stage has been made with Premier League clubs Liverpool, Brighton, West Ham and Aston Villa all finding out who they will face in Europe.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Most will be very happy, and in Brighton’s case extremely excited, with their draw as the four PL clubs involved are all heavily favored to go far in these tournaments.

Liverpool have been handed a kind draw with LASK, Union Saint-Gilloise and Toulouse in Group E with Jurgen Klopp’s men focusing on this tournament as a very good chance to get back in the Champions League next season.

In their first-ever European campaign Brighton face Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in a mouthwatering Group B, while West Ham are in Group A and face a couple of tricky trips to Greece and Germany as they aim to win the Europa League trophy after winning the Europa Conference League last season.

Speaking of the Conference League, Aston Villa are back in Europe for the first time in 13 years and they will play against AZ Alkmaar, Legia Warsaw and Zrinjski.

Below is the group stage draw for both the Europa League and Europa Conference League in full.

Europa League group stage

Europa Conference League group stage