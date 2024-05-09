‘Absolutely gutted’ — John McGinn, Unai Emery react to Aston Villa’s Conference League loss

Aston Villa could not overturn their first leg deficit and are out of the Europa Conference League following a 2-0 second-leg loss to Olympiacos in Greece that gave the semifinal a 6-2 aggregate score line.

Villa’s two-goal loss at Villa Park last week put them in a big hole, and the Greek hosts made it a three-goal gulf after 10 minutes when Ayoub El Kaabi got the first of his brace.

Unai Emery’s men huffed and puffed but could not turn 74% possession and 15 shot attempts into a goal, let alone a win.

Both Emery and captain John McGinn spoke after the game and acknowledged bitter disappointment from them as well as the strong status of now-finalists Olympiacos, who will meet Fiorentina in the final come May 29 in Athens.

Here are the highlights of their post-match reaction.

Unai Emery — ‘Experience’ will be a building block for Aston Villa

“Congratulations to our supporters,” Emery began. “They were always supporting us and it’s very important to [appreciate] our process in the club as well. We got to be in Europe at the end of last year and this year we enjoyed it but to win is very difficult and we are in the process [of developing]. .... This is an experience for us at Aston Villa after a long time [of not being in Europe] and the process we have here. Again we are going to compete in Europe next year.”

On why Villa lost: “We have to accept it because [Olympiakos] deserve to play in the final. We lost it in the first 90 minutes at home and there we were not competitive. Today we started well in the first half well, they scored but we controlled the game but we were not clinical. For the rest, the tie was fighting with us. We lost today but we are in a process. Congratulations to get to here.”

“Of course we are a little bit disappointed, a little bit frustrated, but we have to move on quick.”

On what Villa will take moving forward: “Experiences. Keep being consistent all season and we are playing 90 minutes over two legs as well. We lost the control of our emotion in the first leg a little bit and they were clinical and competing very well. We started the first leg and maybe we were favorites but after the first leg we weren’t the favorites.”

"We lost today, but we are in a process"



An optimistic Unai Emery expresses his delight with the progress Aston Villa have made this season ✨#UECL | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/Cy6W3DWqhS — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 9, 2024

John McGinn ‘absolutely gutted’ to go out in semifinal

“We went into this competition as favorites,” McGinn said. “We handled that through the competition. I think it has been a huge learning curve for us. It’s not been a smooth journey. We got to the semi-final and were down to the bare bones a bit. However those of us that were out there over the two legs lost to the better team and I think the scoreline proves that.

On Villa’s long injury list contributing to loss: “Possibly. The manager drills into us that is is a no excuse environment. Obviously you want your best players available, you want your everyone there. When you are in the trenches, someone to turn to in order to change the game or do something different.”

On what Villa can learn: “For us going into more European competition next season we’ve got to manage moments a lot better. Of course we are extremely disappointed from everyone involved who wanted to do better this year and get to a European final but we will do everything we can to get back into this position and get to a final. “

“Our instant feeling is absolutely gutted. We all wanted to be back here for the final. Olympiacos gave it absolutely everything, played out of their skin. Overall the score line proves it. Of course we can be proud of the journey. We need to apologize to the supports who traveled here and traveled the whole campaign. We’re all bitterly disappointed but we need the big push the last two games to get Champions League over the line. Tonight, an opportunity missed.”