 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-SWE-WORLD-WOMEN-SLALOM
Mikaela Shiffrin, Marco Odermatt chase more history at World Cup Finals, live on Peacock
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Hadwin launches club into lake on TPC Sawgrass’ 18th hole
Screenshot 2024-03-14 at 1.11.52 PM.png
Lengthy drop debate plays out after Rory water ball

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_minnvmsuhl_240314.jpg
MBB Highlights: Michigan State bounces Minnesota
nbc_mcbb_stjosephsvsrichmond_240314.jpg
MBB Highlights: Saint Joseph’s knocks off Richmond
nbc_dps_coachkinterview_240314.jpg
College athletics ‘should be restructured’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SKI-ALPINE-SWE-WORLD-WOMEN-SLALOM
Mikaela Shiffrin, Marco Odermatt chase more history at World Cup Finals, live on Peacock
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One
Hadwin launches club into lake on TPC Sawgrass’ 18th hole
Screenshot 2024-03-14 at 1.11.52 PM.png
Lengthy drop debate plays out after Rory water ball

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_minnvmsuhl_240314.jpg
MBB Highlights: Michigan State bounces Minnesota
nbc_mcbb_stjosephsvsrichmond_240314.jpg
MBB Highlights: Saint Joseph’s knocks off Richmond
nbc_dps_coachkinterview_240314.jpg
College athletics ‘should be restructured’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Mohammed Kudus’ marvelous solo goal helps Irons advance in Europa League — West Ham 5-0 Freiburg (5-1 agg.)

  
Published March 14, 2024 03:37 PM

West Ham surged out of the gates to score a memorable home win over Freiburg and advance into the Europa League quarterfinals with a 5-1 last 16 victory over the Bundesliga veterans at the London Stadium on Thursday.

The blowout win got its exclamation point when Mohammed Kudus went on an electric run through the Freiburg defense to score a goal not unlike Heung-min Son’s incredible solo dribble vs Burnley a few years back. He’d later add another goal.

The Irons trailed 1-0 after the first leg in Germany but leveled the tie after just nine minutes when Lucas Paqueta buried a Tomas Soucek flick of an Aaron Cresswell cross.

[ MORE: Europa League, Conference League hub ]

West Ham was in the ascendancy 23 minutes later through Jarrod Bowen, who fired home after Soucek and Michail Antonio helped get a Lukasz Fabianski goal kick to the team’s leading scorer.

Vladimir Coufal’s partially-blocked cross served as the set-up when West Ham put the game away through Cresswell in the 52nd minute, and Mohammed Kudus rounded out the scoring in the 77th and 85th minutes.

West Ham won the Conference League last season to help earn this place in the Europa League, and are three rounds away from a place in the Champions League.

Just as critical for Premier League powers, the win scores points for England in the battle for one of two extra places in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League.

West Ham next play at 10am ET Sunday when Aston Villa visits the London Stadium in Premier League play.

West Ham 4-0 Freiburg (4-1 agg) video highlights