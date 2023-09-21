Europa League and Conference League. live! West Ham, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Brighton in action
Liverpool and Aston Villa are away to start the European day, with Brighton and West Ham set for later matches in Matchday 1 for both the Europa League and Conference League
The Thursday chaos that is Europa League and Conference League returns this week with Matchday 1, which sees more than 30 games dot the landscape of European football.
Liverpool is away to Austrian side LASK Linz at 12:45pm ET in an early Europa League affair, the same time that Aston Villa meets Legia Warsaw in Poland for a Conference League bout.
There are 3pm ET kickoffs for Brighton, home to AEK Athens in Europa play, and West Ham is at home to Serbian side Backa Topola.
Europa League group stage live scores
R. Union Saint-Gilloise - Toulouse FC - 12:45pm ET
LASK - Liverpool FC - 12:45pm ET
Stade Rennais FC - Maccabi Haifa FC - 12:45pm ET
Panathinaikos FC - Villarreal CF - 12:45pm ET
Servette FC - SK Slavia Praha - 12:45pm ET
FC Sheriff Tiraspol - AS Roma - 12:45pm ET
Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BK Häcken - 12:45pm ET
Qarabağ FK - Molde FK - 12:45pm ET
West Ham United FC - FK TSC Bačka Topola - 3pm ET
Olympiacos FC - SC Freiburg - 3pm ET
AFC Ajax - Olympique de Marseille - 3pm ET
Brighton & Hove Albion - AEK Athens FC - 3pm ET
AC Sparta Praha - Aris Limassol - 3pm ET
Rangers FC - Real Betis Balompié - 3pm ET
Atalanta BC - Raków Czestochowa - 3pm ET
SK Sturm Graz - Sporting CP - 3pm ET
Europa Conference League group stage schedule
LOSC Lille 2-0 Olimpija Ljubljana — (Wednesday)
Legia Warszawa vs Aston Villa - 12:45pm ET
Zrinjski vs AZ Alkmaar - 12:45pm ET
Genk vs Fiorentina - 12:45pm ET
Ferencváros vs Čukarički - 12:45pm ET
Frankfurt vs Aberdeen - 12:45pm ET
HJK Helsinki vs PAOK - 12:45pm ET
Ludogorets vs Spartak Trnava - 12:45pm ET
Fenerbahçe vs Nordsjælland - 12:45pm ET
Slovan Bratislava vs KÍ Klaksvík - 3pm ET
Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Breidablik - 3pm ET
Zorya Luhansk vs Gent - 3pm ET
Viktoria Plzeň vs Ballkani - 3pm ET
Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana - 3pm ET
Club Brugge vs Beşiktaş - 3pm ET
Lugano vs Bodø/Glimt - 3pm ET