Europa League and Conference League. live! West Ham, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Brighton in action

The Thursday chaos that is Europa League and Conference League returns this week with Matchday 1, which sees more than 30 games dot the landscape of European football.

Liverpool is away to Austrian side LASK Linz at 12:45pm ET in an early Europa League affair, the same time that Aston Villa meets Legia Warsaw in Poland for a Conference League bout.

[ MORE: Europa League, Conference League hub — full fixtures, standings ]

There are 3pm ET kickoffs for Brighton, home to AEK Athens in Europa play, and West Ham is at home to Serbian side Backa Topola.

We’ll have updates, team news, and highlights here all afternoon, so check back often.

Europa League group stage live scores

R. Union Saint-Gilloise - Toulouse FC - 12:45pm ET

LASK - Liverpool FC - 12:45pm ET

Stade Rennais FC - Maccabi Haifa FC - 12:45pm ET

Panathinaikos FC - Villarreal CF - 12:45pm ET

Servette FC - SK Slavia Praha - 12:45pm ET

FC Sheriff Tiraspol - AS Roma - 12:45pm ET

Bayer 04 Leverkusen - BK Häcken - 12:45pm ET

Qarabağ FK - Molde FK - 12:45pm ET

West Ham United FC - FK TSC Bačka Topola - 3pm ET

Olympiacos FC - SC Freiburg - 3pm ET

AFC Ajax - Olympique de Marseille - 3pm ET

Brighton & Hove Albion - AEK Athens FC - 3pm ET

AC Sparta Praha - Aris Limassol - 3pm ET

Rangers FC - Real Betis Balompié - 3pm ET

Atalanta BC - Raków Czestochowa - 3pm ET

SK Sturm Graz - Sporting CP - 3pm ET

Europa Conference League group stage schedule

LOSC Lille 2-0 Olimpija Ljubljana — (Wednesday)

Legia Warszawa vs Aston Villa - 12:45pm ET

Zrinjski vs AZ Alkmaar - 12:45pm ET

Genk vs Fiorentina - 12:45pm ET

Ferencváros vs Čukarički - 12:45pm ET

Frankfurt vs Aberdeen - 12:45pm ET

HJK Helsinki vs PAOK - 12:45pm ET

Ludogorets vs Spartak Trnava - 12:45pm ET

Fenerbahçe vs Nordsjælland - 12:45pm ET

Slovan Bratislava vs KÍ Klaksvík - 3pm ET

Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Breidablik - 3pm ET

Zorya Luhansk vs Gent - 3pm ET

Viktoria Plzeň vs Ballkani - 3pm ET

Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana - 3pm ET

Club Brugge vs Beşiktaş - 3pm ET

Lugano vs Bodø/Glimt - 3pm ET

