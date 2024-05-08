 Skip navigation
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves
Pirates calling up top pitching prospect Skenes for his major league debut
Utah women's basketball
No hate crime charges filed against man who yelled racist slurs at Utah women’s basketball team
Shohei Ohtani Los Angeles Dodgers Press Conference
Ippei Mizuhara, ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani, will plead guilty in betting case

nbc_roto_rwbase_imanaga_240508.jpg
Imanaga’s early brilliance with Cubs is no fluke
nbc_roto_rwbase_kwan_240508.jpg
Consider trading for Guardians’ Kwan amid IL stint
nbc_roto_rwbase_contreras_240508.jpg
Fantasy catcher options after Contreras’ injury

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
No. 2: USWNT wins gold in front of record crowd

May 8, 2024 04:40 PM
A historic occasion on so many levels, the first ever Olympic women's soccer tournament saw the U.S. prevail on home soil at Atlanta 1996 in front of more than 76,000 fans.