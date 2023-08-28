When is the UEFA Champions League draw? Schedule, how to watch live, dates, odds
Fall is nearly here, which means it’s almost time for the preeminent club football competition in the world to return: the UEFA Champions League.
Treble winners Manchester City are the reigning European champions after Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland and Co., delivered the final missing piece of silverware to the club’s trophy cabinet back in June. Believe it or not, they are (heavy) favorites to win it again (more Champions League odds below).
With qualification wrapping up this week, and the group stage draw to come, all of the relevant info regarding the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League…
When is the UEFA Champions League group stage draw?
The draw for the Champions League group stage will take place on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 12 pm ET.
When does UEFA Champions League group play begin?
The group stage of the Champions League kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Matchdays for the group stage are as follows:
- September 19 & 20
- October 3 & 4
- October 24 & 25
- November 7 & 8
- November 28 & 29
- December 12 & 13
When does UEFA Champions League qualifying end?
The final week of Champions League qualification is this week, on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30. Six second legs are still to be played, with six places in the group stage still up for grabs.
Panathinaikos vs Braga (1-2)
Galatasaray vs Molde (3-2)
Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa (0-0)
AEK Athens vs Royal Antwerp (0-1)
Copenhagen vs Rakow Czestochowa (1-0)
PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers (2-2)
Where is the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final?
This season’s Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium, in London, England.
Which Premier League clubs are in the UEFA Champions League this year?
Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United finished in the top-four of the Premier League last season, and qualified for the 2023-24 Champions League.
Odds to win 2023-24 UEFA Champions League - (Betting odds provided by our partner, BetMGM)
Manchester City +220
Bayern Munich +500
Real Madrid +800
Arsenal +1000
Barcelona +1400
Paris Saint-Germain +1600
Manchester United +1600
Newcastle United +2000
Napoli +2500
Atletico Madrid +3300
Inter Milan +3300
AC Milan +4000
Borussia Dortmund +4000
RB Leipzig +5000
Benfica +6600
Sevilla +8000
Lazio +8000
Porto +10000
Real Sociedad +10000
Feyenoord +10000
Red Bull Salzburg +10000