When is the UEFA Champions League draw? Schedule, how to watch live, dates, odds

Fall is nearly here, which means it’s almost time for the preeminent club football competition in the world to return: the UEFA Champions League.

Treble winners Manchester City are the reigning European champions after Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland and Co., delivered the final missing piece of silverware to the club’s trophy cabinet back in June. Believe it or not, they are (heavy) favorites to win it again (more Champions League odds below).

With qualification wrapping up this week, and the group stage draw to come, all of the relevant info regarding the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League…

When is the UEFA Champions League group stage draw?

The draw for the Champions League group stage will take place on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 12 pm ET.

When does UEFA Champions League group play begin?

The group stage of the Champions League kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 19. Matchdays for the group stage are as follows:



September 19 & 20

October 3 & 4

October 24 & 25

November 7 & 8

November 28 & 29

December 12 & 13

When does UEFA Champions League qualifying end?

The final week of Champions League qualification is this week, on Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30. Six second legs are still to be played, with six places in the group stage still up for grabs.

Panathinaikos vs Braga (1-2)

Galatasaray vs Molde (3-2)

Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa (0-0)

AEK Athens vs Royal Antwerp (0-1)

Copenhagen vs Rakow Czestochowa (1-0)

PSV Eindhoven vs Rangers (2-2)

Where is the 2023-24 UEFA Champions League final?

This season’s Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium, in London, England.

Which Premier League clubs are in the UEFA Champions League this year?

Manchester City, Arsenal, Manchester United and Newcastle United finished in the top-four of the Premier League last season, and qualified for the 2023-24 Champions League.

Odds to win 2023-24 UEFA Champions League

Manchester City +220

Bayern Munich +500

Real Madrid +800

Arsenal +1000

Barcelona +1400

Paris Saint-Germain +1600

Manchester United +1600

Newcastle United +2000

Napoli +2500

Atletico Madrid +3300

Inter Milan +3300

AC Milan +4000

Borussia Dortmund +4000

RB Leipzig +5000

Benfica +6600

Sevilla +8000

Lazio +8000

Porto +10000

Real Sociedad +10000

Feyenoord +10000

Red Bull Salzburg +10000