Bayern Munich vs Arsenal: How to watch live, team news, updates

Bayern Munich host Arsenal in a huge UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg on Wednesday and this one is so close to call.

[ LIVE: Bayern Munich vs Arsenal stats on FotMob.com ]

Bayern’s season hinges on whether not they win the Champions League and Thomas Tuchel, who will depart next month, is desperate to end his time at Bayern on a high. The German giants played with that desperation in their 2-2 draw at Arsenal in the first leg last week and as long as they have Harry Kane, they have a big chance to beat Arsenal. There will be quite the atmosphere at the Allianz Arena as this feels like the last dance for this Bayern squad which will be rejuvenated this summer.

Speaking of Kane, he believes Bayern’s extremely experienced squad will play a key part in Wednesday’s game: “We have a lot of experience and players who have played in big games. It’s no secret this club sets out to win the Champions League every season. There has been a different type of performance in this competition. We’ve been able to do more on the pitch, defensively and in attack. It’s a chance to step up and be counted. It will be great atmosphere on a Champions League night at home. There’s a lot of expectation on us tomorrow.”

Arsenal are reeling from their shock defeat at home to Aston Villa on Sunday and Mikel Arteta’s side are now focused on giving the right response to make sure their Premier League and Champions League dreams don’t fall by the wayside. They played well against Villa in the first half but looked very tired in the second and it will be intriguing to see how Arteta lines up Arsenal from the start. All of the strides forward they’ve made this season are now about to be tested.

Whoever prevails in Munich will face the winner of Manchester City vs Real Madrid in the semifinals, so they know they have a very tough path to the final at Wembley.

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Wednesday (April 17)

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Bayern Munich focus, team news

Davies being out is a big blow as he was tasked with keeping Saka quiet last week. Raphael Guerreiro or Noussair Mazraoui will start at left back in Davies’ place. Gnabry and Coman both being injured is a blow too but Bayern still have Leroy Sane, Kane and Thomas Muller in attack who can cause plenty of problems.

OUT: Alphonso Davies (suspension), Serge Gnabry (hamstring), Kingsley Coman (thigh), Sacha Boey (hamstring), Bouna Sarr (knee)

Arsenal focus, team news

Arsenal’s Jurrien Timber is back in training and building up his fitness after the long-term knee injury he suffered in the opening game of the season. Captain Martin Odegaard suffered a knock against Villa and came off but he is expected to be fit to lead the Gunners at Bayern. Will Arteta go back to playing Havertz up top with Jesus and Saka on the wings and Jorginho adding some extra defensive solidity in midfield? It feels like that would be the smart play.

OUT: Jurrien Timber (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (knock)