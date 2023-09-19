UEFA Champions League, live! Score, updates, video highlights as group stage begins for Newcastle, Man City
Milan vs Newcastle, Young Boys vs Leipzig set stage at 12:45pm ET before PSG, Man City, Barcelona, Dortmund kickoff at 3pm ET; Live updates, analysis, and video highlights, here.
The UEFA Champions League group stage is here, and Premier League sides Newcastle United and Manchester City kick off their tournaments on Tuesday.
It’s a fun day of fixtures, as the Magpies are in Milan to face the Rossoneri, PSG hosts Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid goes to Lazio, and Red Star Belgrade visits the reigning champs Man City.
It all starts at 12:45pm ET and rolls right through 5pm as eight games dot the landscape of European football.
Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League scores, live!
Tuesday, 19 September
AC Milan vs Newcastle - 12:45pm ET
Young Boys vs Leipzig - 12:45pm ET
Feyenoord vs Celtic - 3pm ET
Lazio vs Atlético de Madrid - 3pm ET
Paris vs Dortmund - 3pm ET
Man City vs Red Star Belgrade - 3pm ET
Barcelona vs Antwerp - 3pm ET
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Porto - 3pm ET
Wednesday, 20 September
Galatasaray vs Copenhagen - 12:45pm ET
Real Madrid vs Union Berlin - 12:45pm ET
Bayern vs Man United - 3pm ET
Sevilla vs Lens - 3pm ET
Arsenal vs PSV Eindhoven - 3pm ET
Braga vs Napoli - 3pm ET
Benfica vs Salzburg - 3pm ET
Real Sociedad vs Inter - 3pm ET
Young Boys are unbeaten in Swiss Super League play, winning thrice and drawing twice to sit a point behind Zurich with a match-in-hand.
They’ve been led by Jean Pierre Nsame, Cedric Itten, and Joel Monteiro. The first two names start while Monteiro begins the day on the bench,.
Leipzig has won three times and lost once — to leaders Bayer Leverkusen — in the Bundesliga to sit third in Germany’s top division.
Lois Openda and Xavi Simons lead the team with three goals, while Simons has four assists. The Barcelona product and PSG loanee starts in the midfield behind Openda and Danish star Yussuf Poulsen.
We’ll have AC Milan vs Newcastle updates here, but for a more intensive batch of updates visit our live match blog, here.
For the hosts, Christian Pulisic heads to the bench for Samuel Chukwueze after starting in the weekend’s rough Milan derby, and he’s joined amongst the subs by USMNT teammates Yunus Musah.
Jacob Murphy starts at right wing for Newcastle, while Sandro Tonali is fit from the outset against his boyhood club and Dan Burn starts for his hometown side.
