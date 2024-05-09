Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Nottingham Forest could have the chance to confirm their Premier League safety by the time they kickoff with Chelsea at the City Ground on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and streaming online via NBC.com and Peacock Premium ).

The Tricky Trees won at already-relegated Sheffield United last time out to move three points clear of 18th-place Luton Town and five ahead of 19th-place Burnley with two matches left each. An appeal against their points-deduction was denied and so no outside help is coming to the City Ground.

Both the Hatters and Clarets play at 10am Saturday, so Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest will certainly be able to relegate Burnley and might be able to send Luton down depending on the Hatters’ result at West Ham.

Chelsea have different goals, as Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues have their tails up following back-to-back clean-sheet wins over Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham.

The Blues are harboring top-six hopes and could well return to Europe having lost just once in the Premier League since beginning a 6W-5D-1L run with a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on Feb. 12.

Chelsea is above eighth-place Manchester United on goal differential and two points back of Newcastle United. Manchester United and Newcastle play midweek, giving the Blues a real shot at sixth place. Seventh could also deliver European football.

Forest beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge earlier this season, but both teams look much different now.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com & Peacock Premium

Nottingham Forest focus, team news

OUT: Neco Williams (thigh)

Chelsea focus, team news

OUT: Enzo Fernandez (groin), Reece James (thigh), Romeo Lavia (hamstring - out for season), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL - out for season), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Robert Sanchez (illness), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Ben Chilwell (knee)