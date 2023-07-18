Chelsea lose Wesley Fofana to ACL tear

Chelsea has taken a hit at the back, as the club announced Wesley Fofana will miss months following anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

Not 23 until December, Fofana starred for Saint-Etienne in France before moving to Leicester City for the 2020-21 season. He was fantastic but his sophomore campaign for the Foxes was limited to 12 appearances due to a broken leg.

Fofana missed four-and-a-half months with a knee injury last season after the Blues paid more than $80 million for the once-capped French back.

So it’ll be another long-term absence for the supremely-talented center back, and Chelsea will need to find answers from within and without. Thiago Silva remains at Stamford Bridge, and Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Levi Colwill, and Malang Sarr.

In fact, this injury could short-circuit the chase for Colwill’s signature, as Mauricio Pochettino may have to give the former Brighton loanee plenty of his desired playing time.