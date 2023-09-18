AC Milan vs Newcastle: How to watch live, team news, updates
After 20 years away, Newcastle United are back in the UEFA Champions League group stage and they head to play at the San Siro against AC Milan on Tuesday.
This is the kind of night Newcastle’s fans have dreamed about for decades.
Eddie Howe’s Magpies are way ahead of schedule as their Saudi Arabian takeover aimed to dine at Europe’s top table in the coming years. But they finished fourth in their first full season in charge of the table and their reward is to be placed into the toughest group, Group F, in the Champions League.
First up is seven-time European champions Milan, then they face Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund. But Newcastle’s fans won’t care how tough the draw is. They will enjoy their trips to Milan, Paris and Dortmund and hope for the best.
As for Milan, well, before their 5-1 hammering against Inter in the Milan derby this past Saturday things were going pretty well for Stefano Pioli’s new-look side. USMNT star Christian Pulisic has been ripping it up, while the forward duo of Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao possess plenty of quality when it matters most.
AC Milan vs Newcastle: How to watch, updates, start time
Date: Tuesday, September 19
Kick off: 12:45pm ET
How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA
Eddie Howe’s side have had a slow start to the new Premier League season but they did grind out a 1-0 home win against Brentford on Saturday.
Plenty of key players were rested for that win as Isak, Almiron and Tonali (AC Milan’s player of the season last year before he switched to Newcastle this summer) could all start.
Callum Wilson was seen training on his own ahead of this game as Isak could start.
Newcastle will look to play their usual high tempo stay and also carry a threat on the counter. It will be intriguing to see how Howe gets on in his first-ever game managing in European competition.
Well, they were battered by Inter Milan 5-1 at the weekend and Pioli will want to see a reaction from his side.
Milan had started the season really well with new arrivals Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Yunus Musah, Samuel Chukwueze and Noah Okafor looking very good as Milan had won all three of their opening Serie A games before a true humbling at the hands of their city rivals.
After reaching the UEFA Champions League semifinals last season (they lost to Inter at that stage too), Pioli’s side will be very happy to get out of the group stage this time out as PSG and Dortmund are the favorites, for now, to advance.
Milan will have England international center back Fikayo Tomori back after he was suspended for their heavy defeat to Inter, while Pierre Kalulu and Ismael Bennacer are out injured.