AC Milan vs Newcastle: How to watch live, team news, updates

After 20 years away, Newcastle United are back in the UEFA Champions League group stage and they head to play at the San Siro against AC Milan on Tuesday.

This is the kind of night Newcastle’s fans have dreamed about for decades.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores, schedule, tables ]

Eddie Howe’s Magpies are way ahead of schedule as their Saudi Arabian takeover aimed to dine at Europe’s top table in the coming years. But they finished fourth in their first full season in charge of the table and their reward is to be placed into the toughest group, Group F, in the Champions League.

First up is seven-time European champions Milan, then they face Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund. But Newcastle’s fans won’t care how tough the draw is. They will enjoy their trips to Milan, Paris and Dortmund and hope for the best.

As for Milan, well, before their 5-1 hammering against Inter in the Milan derby this past Saturday things were going pretty well for Stefano Pioli’s new-look side. USMNT star Christian Pulisic has been ripping it up, while the forward duo of Olivier Giroud and Rafael Leao possess plenty of quality when it matters most.

AC Milan vs Newcastle: How to watch, updates, start time

Date: Tuesday, September 19

Kick off: 12:45pm ET

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

