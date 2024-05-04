 Skip navigation
Championship playoff schedule for 2023-24 season, how to watch live, bracket

  
Published May 4, 2024 11:17 AM

The bracket for the 2023-24 Championship playoffs is set, with the four teams scrapping for the final promotion spot to the Premier League for the 2024-25 campaign finalized.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Leicester City won the Championship title and Ipswich Town finished second to secure the two automatic promotion spots, while Leeds United finished third, Southampton finished fourth, West Brom finished fifth and Norwich City finished sixth.

That means Leeds will play Norwich home and away and Southampton will face West Brom home and away in the semifinals and the winners will then square off in the Championship playoff final at Wembley on Sunday, May 26 in the game dubbed ‘the richest game in football’ as the prize is a spot in the Premier League.

There are some intriguing storylines with former Norwich boss Daniel Farke going up against his former club as he aims to help Leeds bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. Southampton are also looking to do that and during the regular season they were unbeaten in six games (four wins, two draws) against the three other playoff teams.

Below is the schedule in full for the Championship playoffs and we will update this with analysis, videos, reaction and more.

How to watch Championship playoffs

Dates: May 12 + May 16, 17 + May 26
How to watch in USA: ESPN+

Championship playoff schedule 2023-24

Semifinal first legs

Sunday, May 12
7am ET: Norwich City vs Leeds United
9:15am ET: West Bromwich Albion vs Southampton

Semifinal second legs

Thursday, May 16
3pm ET: Leeds United vs Norwich City

Friday, May 17
3pm ET: Southampton vs West Bromwich Albion

Sunday, May 26 - Championship playoff final

Winner of semifinal 1 vs Winner of semifinal 2