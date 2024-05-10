 Skip navigation
Newcastle vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published May 10, 2024 12:14 PM

Brighton aims for a top-half finish when it visits top-six holders Newcastle United at St. James’ Park (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday, streaming online via Peacock Premium).

The Seagulls ended a long winless run last time out versus Aston Villa, and now can put a crimp in another European contender’s plans. Brighton sit 11th with 47 points, two points off ninth with a match-in-hand.

WATCH NEWCASTLE vs BRIGHTON LIVE

Newcastle can still finish as high as fifth place by winning out and getting continued stumbles from Tottenham Hotspur, but holding onto their current sixth-place footing would be just fine.

The Magpies have won four of their last six to lay claim to 56 points, two more than Chelsea and Manchester United with all three clubs boasting three matches left on their Premier League schedule.

How to watch Newcastle vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Newcastle United focus, team news

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Miley (back), Matt Targett (achilles), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Kieran Trippier (calf), Fabian Schar (thigh)

Brighton and Hove Albion focus, team news

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Jean Paul van Hecke (thigh), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (thigh), Pervis Estupinan (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Tariq Lamptey (muscular), Joao Pedro (ankle)