Saturday Xfinity, Cup schedule at Darlington Raceway

  
Published May 11, 2024 06:00 AM

Xfinity and Cup Series teams are on track Saturday at Darlington Raceway.

Xfinity teams will race Saturday afternoon. This is the first of two races at Darlington this season. Cup teams will practice and qualify for Sunday’s race.

Kyle Larson won last spring’s Xfinity race at Darlington while driving for Kaulig Racing. Denny Hamlin won last fall’s race at Darlington while driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. Neither Larson nor Hamlin will be in the lineup for Saturday’s Xfinity race.

The entry list features 38 cars for 38 spots. John Hunter Nemechek will return to Xfinity and Sam Hunt Racing. Taylor Gray will drive for Joe Gibbs Racing. William Byron will drive for Hendrick Motorsports. Aric Almirola will return to Joe Gibbs Racing for his first start since his win at Martinsville.

Darlington Raceway Saturday schedule

Weather

WeatherUnderground: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 76 degrees and a 4% chance of rain. A high of 72 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Xfinity race.

Saturday, May 11

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

  • 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series
Track activity

  • 10:35 - 11:20 a.m. — Cup practice (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 11:20 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
  • 1:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200.8 miles; FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)