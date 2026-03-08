What Drivers Said after Phoenix Cup race won by Ryan Blaney

Ryan Blaney — winner: “Perseverance. Everybody on the 12 group persevered all day. We had a couple of mistakes that we learned from and got better. I had to come from the back a couple of times. Honestly, (Christopher Bell had) the best car. (Crew chief) Jonathan (Hassler) made a great call to take two (tires). We were able to get the lead and just hold them off. I don’t know how many more laps to hold them off. We were able to do that. Really proud of everybody at Team Penske. So cool we swept the weekend. (Josef) Newgarden winning yesterday, us winning today. Can’t wait to see Roger (Penske). It’s cool to win here again, especially after a day like that.”

Christopher Bell — second: “If we had more green flag laps, I think we could have made a run (at Blaney). But I don’t know. You win some, you lose some. This one stings, but on a postiive side, I’m really proud of our entire team. The pit crew did amazing. (Crew chief) Adam (Stevens) brought an amazing car. Our engineers, our mechanics did really good. It’s something to build on. It was a day we needed. We got a lot of stage points. Finished second. Just bummed whenever they get away like that.”

Ty Gibbs — fourth: “We were really good today. I don’t know. That’s unfortunate, but we’ll keep rolling. I think I could have done some things better. Just unfortunate. But I’m very happy with my team. All the guys. I’m with the right guys. That makes a difference. We’re running good because of that. It shows. Really happy with my team. Everybody does a great job. Everybody believes in me, and we all believe in each other, so I’m happy with that.”

Joey Logano — 31st: “It just seemed like we were kind of three and maybe four-wide there, and one ran out of space, and when you’re that far away from each other, it’s hard to tell who is where until they all kind of merge back together, and I got on the wrong end of it. It just seemed like everyone ran out of space. There were two cars on the outside of me. I thought I had one on the inside and you’re trying to just merge all back together and everyone ran out of space. I got the wrong end of it. It is what it is. It stinks. We had a pretty good car. I hate that I got into Ross. I had a good run there to try to slip him and he kind of anticipated and went down to the bottom and we got into each other. I just ended up spinning him, which I didn’t mean to, so it’s just not the greatest of days.”

Josh Berry — 32nd: “I didn’t see a whole lot. Obviously, I saw the smoke there for a second and could tell that something was happening, and I checked up, someone got into me. Either way, I was wrecking. It was a tough day, a really tough day. We didn’t have the car like we wanted. We had some bright spots there and got some track position and looked alright. Ultimately, we were down a set of tires and, honestly, we were just trying to finish it out and take what we could today. We just got caught up in the issues. You know the old saying, you run with the squirrels, you get what you get.”

Austin Cindric — 34th: “Obviously, it’s a frustrating start with so many fast race cars and to have another one today with our Ford Mustang. The restarts get crazy here and I’m not really sure what happened other than just cars jumping right across the racetrack. I’m not sure I’ve ever jumped head-on into a wall, but that changed today. It’s just a shame. I’m not discouraged. This 2 team has shown me a lot in the first four races, but it’s just a shame we don’t have the results for them. (I saw) a whole lot of cars going right when the cars need to be going left. It’s just a real shame. We got points in both stages and were in desperate need of a race finish without a crash and we did not get that today. It’s a shame because I felt like we did all the right things throughout the afternoon, so that’s racing. I’m not discouraged by any means. It’s a long season. My team has brought me four fast race cars to start the year.”

Noah Gragson — 36th: “We blew a right-front rotor, and then it blew the tire out. I started getting a long pedal a couple of laps prior to that and I made a comment about it after about a half lap saying, ‘Hey, my pedal is starting to get really long.’ So, I started lifting early and then it blew into one, and then blew the tire wheel in half and all the air-pressure left the tire. It was a hard hit, but it is what it is. It definitely sucks having to go early next week in qualifying and try to put this behind us at Vegas, but, at the same time, this is the most amount of points I’ve had coming into Phoenix in my career into Vegas. Two years ago we were in the negatives and climbed back up into the top 24 in points, so we’ll just go on and work hard. It’s just a bummer that we didn’t get to the end today.”

Chase Briscoe — 37th: “I’ve only seen the replay one time, it almost looked like something in my left front. When I had my vibration, I told them that I thought it was in the front end. Just par for the course for how this year started. It was another car that was extremely fast, felt like we were certainly going to be in contention for the win and just another failure for us. Definitely frustrating, we’ll go on to next week and see if we can turn it around with our Toyota team. All the JGR Toyotas seemed to be strong and marching towards the front, how was the racing in these hot and slick conditions? It was a blast, I was having a lot of fun. We were driving them extra power, it’s only 70 horsepower more, but it feels like way more than that. We were sliding all over the place and it made it a lot of fun. I think Darlington is going to be out of control when we go there with this package. It was a lot of fun, wish I was out there until the end and the JGR cars were certainly good.”