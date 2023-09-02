 Skip navigation
Premier League 2023-24 goals leaders: Who will win the Golden Boot?

Published September 2, 2023 03:42 PM

Who is going to chase Erling Haaland for the Premier League Golden Boot now that Harry Kane is off to the Bundesliga?

A lot of hats have been thrown in the ring.

[ MORE: Premier League 2023-24 schedule: Fixtures, results ]

Haaland, Heung-min Son, and Evan Ferguson scored hat tricks in Week 4 alone. Two players including Ferguson have four goals to stay within two of Haaland, the overwhelming favorite.

Haaland won the 2022-23 Golden Boot with Manchester City when he bagged 36 goals to set a new Premier League single season record, and he’ll be aiming to do it again this season.

Here are the top goal scorers in this young 2023-24 Premier League season.

Premier League 2023-24 goal scoring leaders

  1. Erling Haaland, Manchester City — 6
  2. Evan Ferguson, Brighton — 4
  3. Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 4
  4. Taiwo Awoniyi, Nottingham Forest — 3
  5. Jarrod Bowen, West Ham United — 3
  6. Solly March, Brighton — 3
  7. Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 3