Premier League 2023-24 goals leaders: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Published September 2, 2023 03:42 PM
Who is going to chase Erling Haaland for the Premier League Golden Boot now that Harry Kane is off to the Bundesliga?
A lot of hats have been thrown in the ring.
Haaland, Heung-min Son, and Evan Ferguson scored hat tricks in Week 4 alone. Two players including Ferguson have four goals to stay within two of Haaland, the overwhelming favorite.
Haaland won the 2022-23 Golden Boot with Manchester City when he bagged 36 goals to set a new Premier League single season record, and he’ll be aiming to do it again this season.
Here are the top goal scorers in this young 2023-24 Premier League season.
Premier League 2023-24 goal scoring leaders
- Erling Haaland, Manchester City — 6
- Evan Ferguson, Brighton — 4
- Bryan Mbeumo, Brentford — 4
- Taiwo Awoniyi, Nottingham Forest — 3
- Jarrod Bowen, West Ham United — 3
- Solly March, Brighton — 3
- Heung-min Son, Tottenham — 3