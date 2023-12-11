Erling Haaland injury update: Man City, Norway superstar misses time with foot injury

Erling Haaland was a surprise omission from Manchester City’s lineup for Sunday’s win over Luton Town, and Pep Guardiola can’t say when the Premier League’s leading scorer will be back.

Guardiola said that Haaland’s been dealing with a foot injury that reared its head in City’s loss to Aston Villa.

“A bone stress reaction in his foot and after the last game he felt it,” Guardiola told the Manchester Evening News’ Joe Bray. “He cannot play. I don’t know [how long]. Week by week, day by day, we will see what happens.”

After the game, Guardiola gave a bit more of a time table. The Catalan manager said, “hopefully we can recover him for the [Club] World Cup.” That tournament begins Tuesday but City’s first game is not until December 19 against either Mexico’s Club Leon or Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds.

Julian Alvarez played a central role against Luton.

Haaland came off of City’s November defeat of Bournemouth with an ankle injury but did not miss any Premier League time.

What games could Haaland miss?

His absence may not be felt at Kenilworth Road on Sunday as City looks to snap a four-match winless run in the Premier League, but Haaland’s not just a scorer. The 23-year-old is tied with Mohamed Salah for most goal contributions (18) and is more than a central focal point for the attack.

City goes to Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday in the Champions League before Crystal Palace visits on Saturday. Then it’s the Club World Cup before a trip to Everton and a visit from Sheffield United to close out 2023.