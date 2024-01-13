Ederson injury update: Manchester City keeper leaves match at Newcastle

Manchester City star goalkeeper Ederson was forced off of the side’s Premier League match at Newcastle with a leg injury on Saturday, and City fans will await Pep Guardiola’s injury update on the Brazilian after the game.

[ MORE: Man City come back, top Newcastle 3-2 ]

The 30-year-old keeper took hard sliding contact from defender Kyle Walker as the pair raced to beat Sean Longstaff to an Alexander Isak pass early in he game; The incident did not stop Longstaff from scoring, but the linesman’s late flag did defy the Magpies midfielder.

Ederson tried to play through the pain after treatment on the field, but quickly gave the ball away to Miguel Almiron and realized he was off his standards. He limped off and Stefan Ortega replaced the keeper.

Pep Guardiola gives Ederson injury update

There’s some good news here, if you’ll believe Pep Guardiola’s post-match update.

“Teams like Spurs or Liverpool or Aston Villa or ourselves, we play high line,” Guardiola said, via the BBC. “There were three players offside, so you have to avoid that. They should review it.

“Big knock on the knee but now we have 10 days off.”

Ederson has made well over 300 appearances for City since arriving from Benfica in the summer of 2017, 236 of them coming in the Premier League. He’s only once played all 38 league games in a season, but never played fewer than 35 in a given campaign.

Ortega, 31, arrived at City from Bundesliga side Arminia Bielefeld prior to the 2022-23 campaign and played 14 times including all six games of City’s FA Cup title run. Saturday’s substitute appearances represents his seventh time on the pitch for the thrice-defending champions this season.

Thirty-eight year old Scott Carson has been part of the City set-up since 2019, while 18-year-old English keeper True Grant was on the bench for a Champions League group stage match at Red Star Belgrade earlier this season.

