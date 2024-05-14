Manchester United vs Newcastle United: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Wednesday with both teams in the hunt for European qualification.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED v NEWCASTLE UNITED LIVE

Erik ten Hag is under huge pressure as Man United continue to struggle. Yes, injuries have impacted them massively and they did look more solid in their 1-0 defeat at home to Arsenal on Sunday. But United have lost two games in a row and sit in eighth place ahead of this game, three points behind Newcastle. They can save their season by winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City but qualifying for Europe through the league should be the aim to take some of the pressure off ETH.

As for Newcastle, the way Eddie Howe’s side have rallied late in the season has been incredible as they are in sixth place with two games to go. They drew 1-1 at home against Brighton on Saturday which was a surprise but they’re still in great form and that is pretty wild given all of the injuries they have, especially in defense. If Newcastle win then European qualification for two-straight seasons would all-but be confirmed and that would be a remarkable achievement for the Magpies.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday (May 15)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com

Manchester United focus, team news

With so many defensive injuries, Erik ten Hag is delighted that Lisandro Martinez is close to a return. Raphael Varane will play his part in the final game of the season and the FA Cup final ahead of his departure at the end of his contract this summer. Bruno Fernandes, Scott McTominay and Marcus Rashford are all doubts.

OUT: Victor Lindelof (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (thigh), Harry Maguire (muscle), Mason Mount (muscular) | QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Martial (groin), Bruno Fernandes (wrist), Scott McTominay (knee), Marcus Rashford (ankle), Raphael Varane (muscular), Lisandro Martinez (calf)

Newcastle United focus, team news

Newcastle hope to have Isak available after his illness with Wilson also looking unlikely to play as they may have no strikers available. Schar is also close to a return to boost their defensive options.

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Miley (back), Matt Targett (achilles), Joe Willock (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (thigh), Alexander Isak (illness), Callum Wilson (thigh)