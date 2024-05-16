Podcast: We’re on to La Costa after chaos at NCAA men’s regionals

Burko and Brentley hop on for a late-night recording – and Brentley forgets to switch over to his actual mic, so apologies for the broken AirPod audio at times – just hours removed from a wild Wednesday of NCAA Division I men’s golf regionals. They break down all the chaos, from Arizona State’s “embarrassing” exit as a top seed and similar disappointment from a whopping four of the six No. 2 seeds.

Plenty of kudos are given, especially to Stanford and its star seniors, who survived at home. Burko gets his revenge on Brentley in their picks. And then they shift to the NCAA Women’s Championship, which starts Thursday. They look at the favorites, throw some other contenders in the hat, and Brentley offers up his early-wave sleeper – that really shouldn’t be a sleeper.

Finally, they get completely off the rails about trading cards of college golfers and Burko gets nerdy about grading and rare finds.

Also, click here to read Brentley’s recaps – free of audio issues – on all six regionals.