Newcastle vs Manchester City: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Manchester City gets its first big test since the Club World Cup when it visits uneven Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday on NBC and stream via NBCSports.com and Premier League on Peacock ).

The Citizens left for Saudi Arabia in a slump but beat Urawa Reds and Fluminense by a combined 7-0 score line before rolling through Everton, Sheffield United, and FA Cup opponent Huddersfield Town back on home soil.

Newcastle present a differential challenge, albeit an injury-challenged one as the Magpies don’t have Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes, and Nick Pope amongst others.

Newcastle beat Sunderland 3-0 in a feel-good away FA Cup derby tie but there were a lot of bad vibes in preceding weeks. The Magpies lost five of six matches across all competitions including exits from the UEFA Champions League and League Cup at the hands of AC Milan and Chelsea, respectively.

Focus on Newcastle United

Alexander Isak has been red hot of late, scoring in Newcastle’s last three games. Along with Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman, the Magpies have difference makers at all three levels.

Focus on Manchester City

Kevin De Bruyne’s return gives the Citizens unreal strength up the center of the park, even if Erling Haaland is unable to return (His status for Saturday is unclear). Julian Alvarez has been fantastic for most of the season.