Chelsea vs Fulham: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Chelsea host Fulham in a west London derby on Saturday as both teams aim to get back on track after losing the first legs of their League Cup semifinal.

WATCH CHELSEA v FULHAM LIVE

Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea played well and created chances galore but couldn’t find their finish (we’ve heard that before this season, right?) and lost at second-tier Middlesbrough in the first leg of their semifinal. That has piled further pressure on Chelsea, who sit 12 points off the top four and are really struggling to develop any kind of identity. That said, they have won their last two Premier League games and three of their last four so Pochettino will hope his battered and bruised side can grind out another win to get closer to the top six.

Fulham led at Liverpool in midweek but coughed up two goals in the second half to lose as Marco Silva’s side take a 2-1 deficit back to Craven Cottage for the second leg. Fulham are just four points behind Chelsea in the league and have no concerns about relegation and are all about focusing on a top 10 finish once again. The Cottagers are one of the most unpredictable teams in the Premier League as they followed up defeats to Newcastle, Burnley and Bournemouth by beating Arsenal at home last time out in the league.

How to watch Chelsea vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: Saturday, 7:30am ET (January 13)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Focus on Chelsea, team news

The Blues continue to struggle with injuries and Pochettino has been trying to ease Armando Broja back in to the lineup. The Albanian striker should start this game up top and he seems to give Chelsea a much better focal point to their attack and allows the likes of Sterling, Palmer and Gallagher to get further up the pitch.

OUT: Nicolas Jackson (international duty), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Robert Sanchez (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle)| QUESTIONABLE: Christopher Nkunku (hip), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Benoit Badiashile (undisclosed), Ben Chilwell (thigh)

Focus on Fulham, team news

The Cottagers have a few key players away on international duty (Iwobi and Bassey are at AFCON) but Tim Ream has returned from his calf issue. Raul Jimenez has been in really good form in recent weeks and he and former Chelsea winger Willian will look to lead Fulham’s charge on the counter.

OUT: Adama Traore (hamstring), Calvin Bassey (international duty), Alex Iwobi (international duty), Fode Ballo-Toure (international duty)