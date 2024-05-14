Brighton vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Brighton host Chelsea at the Amex Stadium on Wednesday and the visitors are chasing European qualification.

WATCH BRIGHTON v CHELSEA LIVE

Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls drew 1-1 at Newcastle on Saturday and even though their hopes of European qualification are over, they’ve still had another extremely solid campaign as they also reached the last 16 of the Europa League. Brighton have had a tough time with injuries throughout this campaign and even though it seems like De Zerbi will move on this summer, there is still plenty of positivity in the air as they aim to seal a top 10 finish.

Chelsea are in great form and fought back to win 3-2 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday to put themselves right in the hunt for European qualification. Even though speculation continues to swirl around the future of Mauricio Pochettino (he also isn’t doing much to calm down reports he may move on), if Chelsea finish in the European spots this season it will be a heck of an achievement given all of their injuries and Poch being in his first season in charge.

How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET Wednesday (May 15)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Brighton focus, team news

The Seagulls will be hoping Pedro and Veltman have recovered from knocks, while the likes of experienced trio Welbeck, Gross and Dunk will be the spine of the team.

OUT: Kaoru Mitoma (lower back), Jean Paul van Hecke (thigh), Evan Ferguson (ankle), Solly March (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (ankle), James Milner (thigh), Pervis Estupinan (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Joao Pedro (ankle), Joel Veltman (knock)

Chelsea focus, team news

Chelsea’s injury issues have finally calmed down and both Sterling and Nkunku could have a big impact off the bench once again, while Palmer, Gallagher and Caicedo are having a huge impact on games.

OUT: Enzo Fernandez (groin), Romeo Lavia (hamstring - out for season), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL - out for season), Robert Sanchez (illness) | QUESTIONABLE: Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Ben Chilwell (knee)