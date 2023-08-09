Premier League injury news, 2023-24 season

It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 1 of the 2023-24 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Albert Sambi Lokonga (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Folarin Balogun (foot), Jorginho (undisclosed), Reiss Nelson (toe)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Alex Moreno (hamstring), Jacob Ramsey (foot)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: Marcus Tavernier (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (undisclosed), Lloyd Smith (undisclosed), Adam Smith (undisclosed), Ryan Christie (undisclosed)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Bryan Mbeumo (thigh), Christian Norgaard (calf), Frank Onyeka (undisclosed)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Moises Caicedo (hamstring)

Burnley injuries

OUT: Michael Obafemi (hamstring)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (knee), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Benoit Badiashile (thigh), Noni Madueke (hamstring), Armando Broja (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Michael Olise (thigh), Matheus Franca (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrick Mitchell (thigh), Will Hughes (knee)

Everton injuries

OUT: Dwight McNeil (ankle), Seamus Coleman (knee), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: James Tarkowski (undisclosed), Arnaut Danjuma (undisclosed)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Joao Pahlinha (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Cairney (buttock)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (groin), Stefan Bajcetic (groin)

Luton Town injuries

OUT: Reece Burke (undisclosed), Jordan Clark (undisclosed), Gabriel Osho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dan Potts (undisclosed), Mads Andersen (illness)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Anthony Martial (hamstring), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Dean Henderson (thigh), Amad Diallo (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Rasmus Hojlund (back)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Javi Manquillo (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (thigh), Joe Willock (thigh)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Moussa Niakhate (elbow), Omar Richards (groin), Wayne Hennessey (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Taiwo Awoniyi (ankle), Felipe (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

OUT: Rhian Brewster (thigh), John Fleck (leg), Jayden Bogle (knee), Ismaila Coulibaly (knee), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Oliver Norwood (head), Oliver McBurnie (ankle), Daniel Jebbison (groin)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Bryan Gil (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Tanguy Ndombele (undisclosed), Fraser Forster (back)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (undisclosed)

Wolves injuries

None