 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente repeats as world champion in track cycling’s omnium
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rorymcllroy_230809.jpg
McIlroy: Tiger taking burden off other players
nbc_golf_schefflerinterview_230809.jpg
Scheffler testing out new putter in Memphis
nbc_golf_gt_coody_230809.jpg
Coody secures PGA Tour card for 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Practice
Cup drivers to watch at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-SCRATCH RACE
Jennifer Valente repeats as world champion in track cycling’s omnium
Arizona Diamondbacks v San Francisco Giants
San Francisco Giants Postseason Betting Odds
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_rorymcllroy_230809.jpg
McIlroy: Tiger taking burden off other players
nbc_golf_schefflerinterview_230809.jpg
Scheffler testing out new putter in Memphis
nbc_golf_gt_coody_230809.jpg
Coody secures PGA Tour card for 2024

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Premier League injury news, 2023-24 season

  
Published August 9, 2023 05:12 PM

It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 1 of the 2023-24 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ WATCH: Premier League on Peacock ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf), Albert Sambi Lokonga (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Folarin Balogun (foot), Jorginho (undisclosed), Reiss Nelson (toe)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Alex Moreno (hamstring), Jacob Ramsey (foot)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: Marcus Tavernier (undisclosed), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Solanke (undisclosed), Lloyd Smith (undisclosed), Adam Smith (undisclosed), Ryan Christie (undisclosed)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Ivan Toney (suspension) | QUESTIONABLE: Bryan Mbeumo (thigh), Christian Norgaard (calf), Frank Onyeka (undisclosed)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Moises Caicedo (hamstring)

Burnley injuries

OUT: Michael Obafemi (hamstring)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: Christopher Nkunku (knee), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Marcus Bettinelli (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Benoit Badiashile (thigh), Noni Madueke (hamstring), Armando Broja (knee)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: Michael Olise (thigh), Matheus Franca (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Tyrick Mitchell (thigh), Will Hughes (knee)

Everton injuries

OUT: Dwight McNeil (ankle), Seamus Coleman (knee), Dele Alli (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: James Tarkowski (undisclosed), Arnaut Danjuma (undisclosed)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Joao Pahlinha (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Tom Cairney (buttock)

Liverpool injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Thiago Alcantara (groin), Stefan Bajcetic (groin)

Luton Town injuries

OUT: Reece Burke (undisclosed), Jordan Clark (undisclosed), Gabriel Osho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dan Potts (undisclosed), Mads Andersen (illness)

Manchester City injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Nathan Ake (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Anthony Martial (hamstring), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Dean Henderson (thigh), Amad Diallo (knee), Kobbie Mainoo (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Rasmus Hojlund (back)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Emil Krafth (knee), Javi Manquillo (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabian Schar (thigh), Joe Willock (thigh)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Moussa Niakhate (elbow), Omar Richards (groin), Wayne Hennessey (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Taiwo Awoniyi (ankle), Felipe (knee)

Sheffield United injuries

OUT: Rhian Brewster (thigh), John Fleck (leg), Jayden Bogle (knee), Ismaila Coulibaly (knee), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Oliver Norwood (head), Oliver McBurnie (ankle), Daniel Jebbison (groin)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Rodrigo Bentancur (torn ACL), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Bryan Gil (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Tanguy Ndombele (undisclosed), Fraser Forster (back)

West Ham United injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Paqueta (undisclosed)

Wolves injuries

None