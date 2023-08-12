 Skip navigation
Aston Villa back Tyrone Mings stretchered off after ugly leg injury vs Newcastle

  
Published August 12, 2023 01:10 PM

Aston Villa center back Tyrone Mings suffered an ugly leg injury against Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The 30-year-old Englishman was stretchered off the pitch in apparent distress after a coming-together with Alexander Isak left the Villa mainstay in immense pain.

The pair were charging hard for a loose ball and went shoulder-to-shoulder several yards from the touch line. Mings went a little off balance and tumbled to the turf.

That tumble was caused by something in his right knee, and Mings immediately grabbed for it and began writhing on the ground.

The stretcher came out, and both sets of fans gave a standing ovation to the understandably-emotional defender.

Hopefully it’s not as bad as it looks for former Bournemouth star Mings, who’s made all but 18 of his 158 Premier League appearances for Villa.

Pau Torres entered the fray for Mings, and the ex-Villarreal man shouldn’t have any problems with the system following his reunion with boss Unai Emery.

Get well soon, Tyrone.