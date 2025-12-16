Watch Now
Lions match up 'phenomenally' against Steelers D
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick are backing the Lions against the Steelers, discussing how Detroit matches up "phenomenally" against Pittsburgh's defense.
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick are backing the Lions against the Steelers, discussing how Detroit matches up "phenomenally" against Pittsburgh's defense.
Titans a smart play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss the Chiefs-Titans matchup on Sunday and explain why Kansas City may be incentivized to lose with Patrick Mahomes gone and playoff hopes dashed.
Commanders' early scoring a concern vs. Eagles
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell break down Eagles at Commanders, pointing to Washington's league-worst first-quarter scoring trends and poor results off wins as evidence to take the Commanders team total under.
Cowboys a smart early play at +3.5 vs. Chiefs
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick break down early angles for Chiefs-Cowboys on Thanksgiving, including why grabbing Dallas at +3.5 may be smart, injury updates, and a potential under look at 51.5.
Rodgers expected to play next week vs. Bills
Mike Florio provides the latest on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who head coach Mike Tomlin expects to play in Week 13 against the Buffalo Bills after suffering a wrist injury last week.
Jokic's triple-double prop stands out vs. Bulls
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell break down why the Bulls vs. Nuggets spread keeps shifting as Chicago fades, Denver surges, totals sink, and Jokic's triple-double prop becomes the only angle that still makes sense.
Fever can 'gut it out' to cover spread vs. Liberty
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss odds for Fever vs. Liberty, highlighting how Caitlin Clark's injury impacts the market and how the Liberty's gritty defense shapes bettors' decisions for the matchup.
Liberty's Jones one to watch for WNBA DPOY
With the WNBA season in full swing, Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the current favorites to win WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and someone to pay attention to — New York Liberty's Jonquel Jones.
Expect 'aggressive effort' from Brunson in Game 6
Vaughn Dalzell looks ahead to a Knicks vs. Celtics Game 6 that's set to be a "thriller", where he's backing Jalen Brunson to clear his 29.5-point line.