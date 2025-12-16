Eagles vs. Commanders prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Philadelphia Eagles (9-5) have a chance to clinch their second consecutive NFC East division title Saturday in Landover, MD when they take on the Washington Commanders (4-10).

A win by the Eagles would mark the first time since 2004 that an NFC East team repeated as division champs. The Eagles won their second consecutive division crown that season.

The Eagles looked to have regained their swagger last week in a dominant 31-0 win over the hapless Las Vegas Raiders. The Philly defense held the Raiders to just 75 Total Yards. Vegas ran 42 plays and gained just 75 yards. Ouch! Jalen Hurts threw three touchdowns including a pair to Dallas Goedert to pace the Eagles’ attack on offense.

The Commanders’ season has been a disappointment. Much of that revolves around QB Jayden Daniels consistently being sidelined due to a variety of injuries the latest of which (elbow) is season-ending. As a result, veteran Marcus Mariota will be under center Saturday. He was 10-19 for 211 yards in last weekend’s 29-21 win over the Giants. Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the ground assault gaining 96 yards on 18 carries.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s NFC East showdown between the Eagles and the Commanders.

Game Details and How to watch the Eagles vs. Commanders live Saturday

Date: Saturday, December 20, 2025

Time: 5:00PM EST

Site: Northwest Stadium

City: Landover, MD

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds: Eagles at Commanders

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Philadelphia Eagles (-310), Washington Commanders (+250)

Spread: Eagles -6.5

Total: 44.5 points

This game opened at Eagles -5.5 with the Game Total set at 44.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Philadelphia at Washington

Eagles Starting QB: Jalen Hurts

Last Game: 12/14 vs. Las Vegas - 12-15, 175yds, 3TDs, 0INTs, Sacked 1 time, 7 carries for 39yds rushing

Season: 14GP, 259-397, 2929yds, 22TDs, 6INTs, Sacked 29 times, 95 carries for 376yds rushing

Commanders Starting QB: Marcus Mariota

Last Game: 12/14 at Giants - 10-19, 211yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 10 carries for 43yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 132-213, 1600yds, 10TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 15 times, 49 carries for 298yds rushing

Eagles at Commanders: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Commanders are 5-9 ATS this season

The Eagles are 8-6 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 7 of the Commanders’ 14 games this season (7-6-1)

The OVER has cashed in 5 of the Eagles’ 14 games this season (5-9)

Eagles Player Injuries

RT Lane Johnson (foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(foot) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game DE Jalen Carter (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game OT Cameron Williams (shoulder) is eligible to be activated off the IR.

Commanders Player Injuries

QB Jayden Daniels (elbow) has been declared OUT for Saturday’s game.

(elbow) has been declared OUT for Saturday’s game. LT Laremy Tunsil (oblique) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(oblique) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. (groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(groin) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game DT Eddie Goldman (concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(concussion) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game DE Drake Jackson (knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game CB Jonathan Jones (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game TE Colson Yankoff (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game

(ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday’s game WR Noah Brown (rib) has been placed on the IR and is OUT for Saturday’s game

