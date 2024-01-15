Alex Morgan, Lionel Messi, seven Premier League stars among those honored at The Best FIFA Football Awards

The BEST FIFA Football Awards were held Monday, with Manchester City earning accolade after accolade following their treble campaign last season.

Six City stars were named to the FIFPro Men’s Best XI, with Ederson earning Best Men’s Goalkeeper and Pep Guardiola collecting Best Men’s Coach. Erling Haaland couldn’t make it a clean sweep of individual awards for City, as Lionel Messi added to his eighth Ballon d’Or by finishing ahead of Kylian Mbappe and the Norwegian striker.

[ MORE: Premier League 2023-24 hub — Fixtures, results, stream info ]

The Men’s Best XI saw City claim all three defenders on the team — Ruben Dias, Kyle Walker, and John Stones — as well as forward Erling Haaland, and midfielders Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne.

Messi, Mbappe, and Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior helped stop City’s bid to completely dominate the XI, while Thibaut Courtois pipped Ederson to the goalkeeper spot and Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham stepped into the midfield.

USWNT star Alex Morgan nabs another FIFA honor

Two-time FIFA Women’s Player of the Year finalist Alex Morgan was named to the FIFPro Women’s Best XI despite the USWNT’s disappointing World Cup.

An astounding seven England players made the list, as goalkeeper Mary Earps was joined by Lucy Bronze, Alex Greenwood, Keira Walsh, Alessia Russo, Lauren James, and Ella Toone.

World Cup winners Spain only saw two players named to the list — Olga Carmona and Aitana Bonmati — while Australian star Sam Kerr was named to the team on the heels of a major injury this month.

England boss Sarina Wiegman was named FIFA Best Women’s Coach, while Earps won the top women’s keeper honors and Bonmati laid claim to the top women’s players honor.

