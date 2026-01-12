 Skip navigation
FA Cup fourth round draw: Schedule, how to watch live, ball numbers as Man City, Macclesfield learn next foes

  
Published January 12, 2026 07:50 AM

Who will be next up in the FA Cup for Macclesfield after the sixth-tier side dusted off holders Crystal Palace to guarantee a new winner of the tournament this season?

MORE — FA Cup scores, schedule | Macclesfield stun Crystal Palace

The FA Cup’s fourth round draw is headed your way Monday, when 32 teams will learn the next step on their hopeful path to Wembley Stadium.

We already know there will be several competitors from below the Premier League and Championship, but big boys Manchester City and Newcastle United have also sealed their places in the draw.

When is the FA Cup fourth round?

The FA Cup fourth round will be staged around the weekend of February 14-15, with games likely for Friday the 13th and Monday the 16th as well.

How to watch FA Cup fourth round draw live: Date, time, stream link

When: 1:30pm ET Monday (January 12)
Stream: YouTube.com

FA Cup fourth round draw: Qualified teams

So far, the following teams have won their third-round ties:

Premier League: Wolves, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Fulham, Brentford, Sunderland, Burnley, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Arsenal, West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion
Championship: Southampton, Wrexham, Oxford United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Stoke City, Bristol City, Birmingham City, Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City
League One: Port Vale, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Mansfield Town
League Two: Grimsby Town
National League: None
National League North: Macclesfield

FA Cup fourth round draw: Ball numbers

  1. Wolves
  2. Southampton
  3. Aston Villa
  4. Port Vale
  5. Wigan Athletic
  6. Ipswich Town
  7. Wrexham
  8. Chelsea
  9. Manchester City
  10. West Ham United
  11. Brentford
  12. Fulham
  13. Sunderland
  14. Liverpool or Barnsley
  15. Burnley
  16. Norwich City
  17. Arsenal
  18. Leeds United
  19. West Bromwich Albion
  20. Salford City or Swindon Town
  21. Burton Albion
  22. Grimsby Town
  23. Hull City
  24. Newcastle United
  25. Oxford United
  26. Leicester City
  27. Birmingham City
  28. Bristol City
  29. Stoke City
  30. Macclesfield
  31. Brighton & Hove Albion
  32. Mansfield Town