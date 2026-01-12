FA Cup fourth round draw: Schedule, how to watch live, ball numbers as Man City, Macclesfield learn next foes

Who will be next up in the FA Cup for Macclesfield after the sixth-tier side dusted off holders Crystal Palace to guarantee a new winner of the tournament this season?

The FA Cup’s fourth round draw is headed your way Monday, when 32 teams will learn the next step on their hopeful path to Wembley Stadium.

We already know there will be several competitors from below the Premier League and Championship, but big boys Manchester City and Newcastle United have also sealed their places in the draw.

When is the FA Cup fourth round?

The FA Cup fourth round will be staged around the weekend of February 14-15, with games likely for Friday the 13th and Monday the 16th as well.

How to watch FA Cup fourth round draw live: Date, time, stream link

When: 1:30pm ET Monday (January 12)

Stream: YouTube.com

FA Cup fourth round draw: Qualified teams

So far, the following teams have won their third-round ties:

Premier League: Wolves, Newcastle United, Manchester City, Fulham, Brentford, Sunderland, Burnley, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Leeds United, Arsenal, West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion

Championship: Southampton, Wrexham, Oxford United, Leicester City, Ipswich Town, Stoke City, Bristol City, Birmingham City, Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City

League One: Port Vale, Wigan Athletic, Burton Albion, Mansfield Town

League Two: Grimsby Town

National League: None

National League North: Macclesfield

FA Cup fourth round draw: Ball numbers