Leeds 3-1 Burnley: Farke’s men clobber Clarets, on verge of safety

Leeds all-but-secured another season in the Premier League with a comfortable-enough 3-1 win over already-relegated Burnley on Friday at Elland Road.

WATCH — Leeds v Burnley full match replay

Anton Stach, Noah Okafor, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored as Leeds built a three-goal lead just after halftime to move nine points clear of 18th-place Spurs with three matches left on their docket.

Loum Tchaouna pulled one back for Burnley late in the game, but the Clarets remain just three points clear of basement-dwelling Wolves.

Daniel Farke finds his form

There’s been a lot made of Daniel Farke’s job nearly being cooked early this season, especially because he was not able to keep his gig when he got Norwich City promoted due to a perceived stubbornness over his style of play. Yet maybe it just takes time for it to bed in? Farke’s Leeds entered Week 35 as a top-third pressing team (610 final third possessions won), fourth in interceptions per match (9.2), and eighth in big chances created this season. This is a team that defends well enough but always has the ambition to attack the opposition. They’ve sunk their teeth into Farke’s ideals and are performing greater than the sum of their parts. This isn’t smoke and mirrors. This is a platform for something bigger.

What’s next?

Burnley host Aston Villa on Sunday, May 10, while Leeds head to Spurs on Monday, May 11.

Leeds vs Burnley final score: 3-1

Anton Stach 8', Noah Okafor 52', Dominic Calvert-Lewin 56', Loum Tchaouna 71'

Leeds subs

Sean Longstaff and Brenden Aaronson enter for Tanaka and Stach in the 73rd.

Loum Tchaouna goal — Leeds 3-1 Burnley

The Chad-born 22-year-old follows the ball after a half-block from Leeds and buries his finish across goal.

Martin Dubravka injury

What a legend — he limps up and will play on.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin goal — Leeds 3-0 Burnley

Ao Tanaka drives a hard, low shot toward Dubravka’s right.

The keeper gets his arm low to block it but Calvert-Lewin lunges for the rebound and gets it over the line.

His boot comes down on the inside of Dubravka’s prone leg in a very MCL sort of way and the keeper is down.

Noah Okafor goal — Leeds 2-0 Burnley

An eighth goal of the Premier League season for Noah Okafor makes it feel academic — Burnley rarely score multiple goals.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s run takes him to the corner but he wisely back heels to the marauding Jayden Bogle, whose cross is volleyed home by Okafor.

Halftime — Leeds 1-0 Burnley

Shot attempts are 7-0 in favor of Leeds, who have held 65% of the ball.

No noticable new manager bump

Perhaps Burnley are just that far off the pack, because Scott Parker’s exit has changed little about their on-field play.

As it stands, Leeds look set to be (essentially) safe within the next hour.

Anton Stach goal — Leeds 1-0 Burnley

Anton Stach completely fools Martin Dubravka by going for the near post and the magic man has pulled off the trick!

We’d call him the German Pascal Gross (that’s the joke) but doesn’t it feel like he’s changed Leeds the same way Gross did upon his first arrival at Brighton?

HOW ABOUT THAT 🤯 🤯



Anton Stach with a HUGE goal for Leeds! A bullet past the goalkeeper and no one was stopping that 👏



⚪️ Leeds: 1

🟣 Burnley: 0

⏱️ 8' pic.twitter.com/4VUQEzf2T0 — USA Sports (@usasports) May 1, 2026

Leeds lineup

Darlow, Bogle, Justin, Struijk, Rodon, Bijol, Ampadu, Tanaka, Stach, Okafor, Calvert-Lewin

Burnley lineup

Dubravka, Walker, Esteve, Laurent, Hartman, Humphreys, Ward-Prowse, Ekdal, Tchaouna, Flemming, Anthony

Leeds vs Burnley preview

Daniel Farke’s team have pulled it together after a rough stretch saw them go 18th by the end of November. Leeds have gone 6W-11D-4L since the calendar hit December are now six points clear of the bottom three.

WATCH — Leeds v Burnley

The visitors will be responding to the long-expected sealing of their demotion to the Championship, a loss to Manchester City at Turf Moor confirming their place in the bottom three.

There are a lot of questions about Burnley and boss Scott Parker and eyes will be on their reaction to the drop. The Clarets are three points above basement-dwelling Wolves and will play their fellow relegated side at Turf Moor to finish the season on May 24.

Leeds United team news, focus

OUT: Ilia Gruev (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Gabriel Gudmundsson (thigh)

Burnley team news, focus

OUT: Josh Cullen (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring), Connor Roberts (lower leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Hannibal Mejbri (hamstring), Axel Tuanzebe (calf), Zeki Amdouni (knee)

Leeds v Burnley prediction

Desperation is usually a tiebreaker but Burnley may also do what many just-relegated clubs do and play with freedom now that the burden’s been lifted off them and their fate is definite. We’re not sure, however, that Burnley have the attacking talent for freedom to make much of a difference because expecting a sudden uptick from the league’s worst defensive unit — despite the best efforts of Martin Dubravka — is unrealistic. Leeds 3-1 Burnley.

How to watch Leeds v Burnley live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Friday

Venue: Elland Road — Beeston, West Yorkshire

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch on USA