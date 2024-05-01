Sergino Dest set for surgery after USMNT tears ACL with PSV Eindhoven

Sergino Dest will not be a part of the United States men’s national team’s Copa America run this summer, and his future is in flux following a major injury.

Dest tore his ACL in PSV Eindhoven training, and the fullback will be out well into next season.

He’s been exceptional on loan to PSV Eindhoven, which seemed hopeful of buying him from Barcelona and giving him steady club footing for the first time in a while.

Dest came through Ajax’s academy as a United States youth national team member, and burst onto the Netherlands’ radar when he broke into the Eredivisie powers’ first team during the 2019-20 season.

He opted to stick with the USMNT, with whom he has 33 caps and a pair of highlight-reel goals. Dest opted for a move to Barcelona in 2020 but fell out of favor after a season-and-a-half, taking a 2022-23 half-season loan to AC Milan before a much-more successful loan this season.

At PSV, he rang up 3,000+ minutes between right and left back while helping the club to the precipice of the Eredivisie crown. PSV also took Borussia Dortmund to the wire in a surprising run to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

What does ACL injury mean for Sergino Dest?

Even a nine-month recovery for Dest would put him back in action around the turn of the calendar, and the fullback has already said he doesn’t see himself back at Barcelona as long as Xavi is manager.

Xavi recently changed course on his desire to quit Barca this summer, and Dest has one year to run on his contract.

That would normally make him primed for a sale heading into the final year of his deal, but the serious nature of an ACL injury for a speed-driven player like Dest would likely give most suitors pause given the fees usually expected by Barcelona.

Then again, the injury could lead to a discount and the ability for more teams to meet Barca’s ask. PSV could fit that bill, as they already had a purchase option on the player.

Dest had also been linked with so many massive clubs before his move to Barca. Something happening this summer remains intriguing.

What did Sergino Dest say about his injury? (video)